Paige Spiranac’s Kind Gesture Towards Stranger Backfires as Golf Influencer Drops Details in Lengthy Rant

Paige Spiranac is on a mission! We all know how much she loves dogs. She often shared pictures of her beloved friend, Niko, with her fans on social media. But that doesn’t mean that she would stand for misconduct, even if her fellow dog mommies are caught in the crossfire. Known for her bold take on and off the course, Paige is not the one to shy away. She recently shared one surprising incident that might have made her dial 9-1-1 on someone during an evening stroll.

Spiranac tweeted, “I watched this woman not pick up her dogs poop in the middle of the walkway tonight so I went up to her and asked nicely if she needed a bag since there were free bags close and I could grab it for her. She said no, then proceeded to show me the empty bag. When I asked if she’s going to use it to pick up her dogs 💩 she looked me dead in the eyes and said “nope” then walked away. Jail time.”

Everyone in the comments gasped, learning about the preposterous actions of the strange woman. On the other hand, Spiranac’s followers applauded her for trying to help at first and also for taking a strong stand against the woman. Even though that didn’t lead to anything, the golf diva’s call for “jail time” seemed valid to many. The fans also shared their own experiences of encountering such inconsiderate human beings. One of them commented, “Same people don’t put their grocery carts back and litter. Trash human.” While some of them also suggested to bag it and follow the woman home to drop the bag on her porch.

Either way, the incident left everyone infuriated, with Spiranac being the most of them. But as many suggested, the 32-year-old missed the opportunity to take a picture of the lady and post it on social media. Maybe she will be better prepared for such an incident should she face it again in the future. But this is not the first time Paige has her shocking life experiences.

Paige Spiranac’s surprising human experiences

As mentioned, Paige Spiranac isn’t someone who shies away from sharing her thoughts on social media. Even her worst blunders are on display for her fans as she likes to remain a transparent figure in the golf community. So when she revealed that she had shanked two shots a few weeks ago, the internet showed a lot of support for her. Spiranac tweeted, “I hit two cold, hard shanks today. Not one but two. Special stuff.”

For those who follow her, they knew that she had been frustrated with her game recently. She had posted “I love golf but nothing makes me want to quit more than when I keep hitting hooks off the tee. It’s infuriating,” not that long before that. So when she revealed that she had shanked two shots, fans dropped in the comments showing their support for her. They said, “Some days are like that,” “My range session was a disaster. I feel your pain!,” “Hopefully that’s the end of that,” and many such things in an attempt to cheer her up.

This shows that while the experience today with the woman on the walkway was shocking, the world is still filled with many beautiful and considerate people.