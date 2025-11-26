Patrick Cantlay Beats Scottie Scheffler to Claim PGA Tour Record Despite Winless Season

Scottie Scheffler has undoubtedly been the best player on the PGA Tour in the last four years. He won 19 titles, including four majors, and accumulated nearly $200 million. No one has even come close to the success he has achieved on the Tour. But when it comes to the FedEx Cup, there is one man who has averaged better than him, and that man is Patrick Cantlay.

“Among the 80 players who have posted in each of the last five final FedExCup standings, seven players have averaged a finish in the season-long race of 15th or better. Scottie Scheffler has averaged 7.0, which ranks him second. Who is No. 1? That would be, with an average rank of 6.4… Patrick Cantlay,” Brentley Romine tweeted, considering stats from the last five FedEx Cup standings beginning from the 2020-21 season.

Scheffler has finished 22nd, 2nd, 6th, 1st, and 4th in the last five years, chronologically. That brings his average position to 7th in the last five years. As far as Patrick Cantlay goes, he started the 2020-21 season by winning the FedEx Cup. Then he finished 7th, 5th, 17th, and 2nd. That brings his exact average position in the FedEx Cup to 6.4. While Scheffler has managed to win 19 titles in this period, Cantlay captured 6 PGA Tour wins. It’s worth noting that all of Cantlay’s wins came between 2020 & 2022. He hasn’t won a single title over the last three years.

Despite that, Cantlay always managed to impress in the FedEx Cup standings. East Lake Golf Club has been a favorable course for him, and he tries to take advantage of it as often as he can. In his eight attempts playing at the venue, he has only scored above par once in 2018.

Despite their fierce rivalry, the two share a unique dynamic on the course. Out of mutual respect and intense competition, Scottie Scheffler & Patrick Cantlay are still driven by similar goals.

The dynamic between Patrick Cantlay & Scottie Scheffler

On course, they have battled till the last drop of sweat. Fans witnessed that in what was the world #1’s first career title. Scottie Scheffler & Patrick Cantlay went head-to-head in the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. And 72 holes weren’t enough to contain them. They needed three more holes to decide who among them was the best. That is what made Scheffler the world’s #1 golfer.

But don’t shy away from also acknowledging each other’s efforts. After Scheffler’s domination in 2024, Cantlay praised him for his consistency all season long. He also endorsed Mr. Inevitable for the ‘Player of the Year’ award.

This goes to show that Patrick Cantlay has grown to respect Scottie Scheffler over the years. The two also share a good dynamic when playing the Presidents Cup & Ryder Cup together. In the end, it’s a win for the golf community.