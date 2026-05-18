Patrick Reed Dealt Major Legal Blow as U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Escalate Defamation Appeal

Patrick Reed‘s decision to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf caused a lot of turmoil. Many analysts and golf reporters criticized him and his fellow LIV Golf peers for choosing money over legacy, and he tried to sue to silence them. One reporter confirmed the court’s ruling: the Supreme Court denied Reed’s appeal.

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Golf Digest‘s Shane Ryan shared that 1,337 days ago, he received a cease & desist notice via email for his writing/reporting. Today, his lawyers emailed him to say that the U.S. Supreme Court denied a motion to file a writ of certiorari “out of time,” meaning it had been deemed late originally, effectively ending a civil lawsuit that, in between, had been heard in the U.S. District Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals.

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“What a wild ride!” he wrote.

Reed had filed a defamation lawsuit against multiple reporters worth $750 million. His list included Golf Channel commentators like Brandel Chamblee and others who had accused him of “purely playing for bloody money.” He said that the “calculated, malicious, false, and reckless attacks” led to him losing “multiple multimillion-dollar sponsorship deals.” However, Reed ended up losing the lawsuit, as his team failed to prove malice.

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The U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan dismissed the initial lawsuit in 2022 and reiterated this decision in 2023 in a detailed 78-page ruling. In May 2025, Patrick Reed attempted to revive his case at a federal appeals court in Miami, saying Reed has been unfairly portrayed.

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However, when it comes to his case against Ryan, that was a whole other issue. The Golf Digest journalist was accused of misrepresenting Reed in his 2015 book, Slaying the Tiger. Ryan alleged that Reed cheated and stole from his teammates during his college days. That caused a lot of issues for the LIV Golf pro. He ended up filing a second defamation lawsuit of $250 million against the reporter, Fox Sports, the New York Post, and the Associated Press.

But three and a half years have passed since then, and Reed has already left LIV Golf. He has now returned to the DP World Tour and is aiming to regain his status on the PGA Tour. So, now, his perception of the situation might have changed as well.

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That said, Reed’s image in the sport and community has also changed since his recent move away from LIV Golf, and that certainly may be helping him retain his “multiple multimillion-dollar sponsorship deals.”

Patrick Reed is winning over everyone again with his actions

Although Patrick Reed did get a lot of credit for realizing that the Saudi-based league wasn’t the best place to be, his sacrifices and dedication to finding a path back to the Tour are what are winning everyone over.

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Reed started 2026 on the back of two amazing wins on the DP World Tour: the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and the Qatar Masters in February. He also had a runner-up finish after a hard-fought playoff battle in the 2026 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. On paper, he was performing better than Brooks Koepka, who had also left LIV Golf this year. But he didn’t get the same opportunity to return to the PGA Tour as the five-time major winner.

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Instead, Reed was asked to play the DP World Tour and return to the PGA Tour later in 2026. However, he will participate in the co-sanctioned event, the Genesis Scottish Open, in July. And the fans and the PGA Tour executives are eager to welcome him back after seeing what he has been doing on the fairway recently. Hopefully, his conflicts with the reporters and experts will also get resolved in due time.