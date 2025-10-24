Patrick Reed Drops Honest Verdict on Keegan Bradley’s Captaincy Weeks After He Was Left Out of Team USA

Weeks after Team U.S. captain’s dreadful defeat, Captain America has finally spoken. Keegan Bradley suffered an upsetting spell as the captain of Team U.S. at Bethpage. Getting beaten at home by a strong and strategic European side. All the drama that followed turned his Ryder Cup dream into a nightmare. As Bradley continues to recover, Patrick Reed also joined the conversation to share his opinions on what happened at Bethpage.

As shared by Flushing It, Reed said, “You’re always disappointed when you don’t make those teams. It means so much to me to represent my country. It definitely hurts, and I definitely feel like I could have been a huge asset to the team, especially at a place I won before. That was his decision, but I feel like he tried to put out the best team he could.”

Reed’s win in LIV Golf Dallas started the conversation of him possibly making the cut for the Ryder Cup team. However, Bradley didn’t consider Captain America as one of his Captain’s Picks. While it may not have come as a surprise to many, it still wouldn’t have been tactically wrong. Reed holds a great Ryder Cup record of seven wins, three losses, and two ties. As he mentioned, he has also won at Bethpage Black in the past, i.e., The Barclays 2016.

There is no question that Patrick Reed could have been an asset to Team U.S. However, even he couldn’t deny the brilliance of Team Europe in the first two days of the competition. The LIV Golf pro also said, “Through the first two days, I don’t really care what team he threw out there, I don’t think we’d be able to hang with the way the Euros played. From top to bottom on Friday and Saturday, it was just unreal.” Reed also confessed that the Europeans were just too good in the four-ball and alternate shot matches.

Their tactical proficiency helped them secure nearly perfect rounds on Friday and Saturday. As good as Team U.S. was individually, Reed believes that it would have been impossible for them to beat Team Europe on the first two days. Of course, the scores proved that as Luke Donald’s side had already secured 11½ points before the Sunday Singles began, leading Team U.S. by 7 points.

Despite missing out on the opportunity to play at Bethpage, Patrick Reed still hasn’t given up on his Ryder Cup dream. He recently shared just what he hopes for in the future.

Patrick Reed shares his plans for 2027

Being one of the best players for Team U.S. in the Ryder Cup, it’s a surprise that Patrick Reed hasn’t played the tournament since 2018. In his three appearances in the tournament, he was able to secure 8½ points from 13 matches for the American side. He previously stated that he would love to represent his country again if given the opportunity.

So when a reporter asked him if he would like to play in the Ryder Cup 2027, Reed said, “That would be great, yeah. I love playing, especially on foreign soil. It’s always kind of good to go over there and be the guy that’s a thorn in their side.” Patrick Reed’s first-ever Ryder Cup appearance was on foreign soil in 2014. He scored 3.5 points for Team U.S., the highest score for the squad and the second highest in the tournament. It would be great to have him return to the Ryder Cup on foreign soil once again and help the American side try to turn things around against the Europeans at Adare Manor.