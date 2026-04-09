Patrick Reed Drops Strong Statement After Golf Legend Slammed PGA Tour for Welcoming Back LIV Pros

The debate about Brooks Koepka‘s reinstatement to the PGA Tour is still ongoing. Over three months have passed since that happened. But many are still unhappy about the way Brian Rolapp just gave the former LIV Golf pro a free ticket back. One of them was Tom Watson, who shared his displeasure about the situation during the 2026 Masters Tournament press conference. And Patrick Reed didn’t seem happy with the criticism.

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The media asked him to share his views about Watson not wanting former LIV Golf players back on the Tour. Instead of defending Koepka, he explained his situation as he waits to get back his PGA Tour card.

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“I’m just going by the rules,” Reed told the reporters. He added, “I’m doing my time from what they said on Player Handbook, and I’m excited to come back playing on the PGA TOUR. I can’t wait really to get back and finish my career on the PGA TOUR where I started.”

Even Watson had suggested that the players should earn their way back. Although he believes that they should be made to play in the Korn Ferry Tour instead. Reed has instead chosen to take the DP World Tour route. And he is doing his best to retain his PGA Tour membership towards the end of 2026.

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The 35-year-old has already won two tournaments on the European Tour this year. He also got a runner-up finish in another event. That has helped him top the Road To Dubai leaderboard with a considerable lead.

He didn’t pay heed to the Koepka situation. The five-time major champion was instead allowed to join the Tour immediately through the ‘Returning Members Program’. Unfortunately, Reed didn’t qualify for the same and has to earn his way back.

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Imago 260209 — DOHA, Feb. 9, 2026 — Patrick Reed of the United States celebrates winning the the Qatar Masters 2026 golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 8, 2026. Photo by /Xinhua SPQATAR-DOHA-GOLF-QATAR MASTERS 2026 Nikku PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

That’s where the unfair situation arises for most players. Especially for someone who has been incredible this year.

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Is the PGA Tour being unfair to Patrick Reed by giving Brooks Koepka a free ticket to rejoin?

Like Patrick Reed, not everyone could take advantage of the ‘Returning Member Program’. That’s because the program only offered immediate reinstatement to those who had won a major since 2022. That was the year LIV Golf had started. So it seemed fair.

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Apart from Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith were also given the opportunity. Neither of the LIV Golf pros actually took it apart from the five-time major winner. However, Koepka has been struggling since returning to the Tour that he started his career with.

While Reed is winning consistently in Europe, Koepka has failed to impress in the six events he has played leading up to the 2026 Masters Tournament. He has missed two cuts and had a best finish of T9. The 35-year-old has found it challenging to recalibrate to the PGA Tour setup.

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That raises the question: Was it wise for the PGA Tour to reinstate Koepka over Reed? As both participate in the Green Jacket event, it will be interesting to see who finishes better. Judging by their last appearance at Augusta National, the latter definitely is at an advantage. While Reed got a solo third finish in 2025, Koepka missed the cut to leave the course early. If the results repeat themselves this year as well, the Rolapp might regret rushing to bring the five-time major champion back.