Patrick Reed Handed Positive News About PGA Tour Return Amid Suspension Break

When Patrick Reed left LIV Golf, he was prepared to serve a year’s suspension before eventually returning to the PGA Tour. So he wasn’t surprised to learn that the Tour set his date of return to August 2026. But as per the latest update, he might make a comeback much sooner than anticipated. All thanks to his current eligibility.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Josh Lees from Bunkered tweeted, “Patrick Reed will be able to play on the PGA Tour sooner than you think. Thanks to his membership with the DP World Tour, Reed is eligible to play the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open in July despite his suspension.”

After winning the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Reed avoided paying fines to play in the DP World Tour. However, his exit from LIV Golf and commitment to Europe allowed him to avoid the complex dynamics between both Tours. Moreover, disassociating with the Saudi-based league also allows him to participate in the in the PGA Tour co-sanctioned event, the Genesis Scottish Open, in July 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be the ideal event to participate in while preparing for the major that follows. The Scottish Open has often been the perfect setup for pros to prepare for The Open Championship.