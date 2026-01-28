Patrick Reed LIV Golf Contract & Salaries 2026: Net Worth, Endorsements & More Details Revealed

Apart from Brooks Koepka, three players were given the opportunity to return to the PGA Tour through the ‘Returning Members Program’. Patrick Reed wasn’t one of them. But the American pro was still eager to play on the PGA Tour. He had confessed so in the past. Now that he has confirmed his intent to return, we’re here to look back at what he earned during his time at LIV Golf.

Like a few others, Reed was a big name signing for Greg Norman. That’s because of his status as a former Masters Tournament winner. But his move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf wasn’t as controversial as that of some other pros. Hence, details about his contract were never leaked to the public.

That said, Reed still made a pretty penny during his time with the PIF-funded promotion. According to Spotrac, he made over $35 million during his four seasons with LIV Golf.