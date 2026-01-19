Patrick Reed Pleads With DP World Tour for Urgent ‘Resolution’ as LIV Golf Withholds Support

LIV Golf has suffered $1.4 billion worth of losses in the last four years. With another season beginning soon, the PIF will need to invest more money to get things running again. And to reduce the liabilities for the future, the Saudi-based promotion stopped financially backing the DP World Tour aspirants. And a frequent flyer to Europe, Patrick Reed, is not too excited about it.

Speaking to James Corrigan of The Telegraph, Reed provided an alternate solution to the problem, saying, “Yeah, starting this year, the fines will go on the players, not on LIV. I hope there is a resolution, I mean, especially for a guy who has always come over, always supported this tour. I’ve played in everything from the big events to the small events. I haven’t changed the way I’ve come over and played since I got my card over here.”

The 2018 Masters champion truly is a huge supporter of the European Tour. He showed that last year when he appeared in ten DP World Tour events. So his plea for the Tour officials to give a leeway on the fines for regular participants is understandable.

Now that LIV Golf isn’t backing them up anymore, he hopes for the DP World Tour to a fitting ‘resolution’ to help them. But he also expressed that he might not hesitate to pay the fines to continue traveling to Europe.

The 4Aces GC player further stated, “I’m still planning on coming over and supporting this tour. This tour is unbelievable, and I’m not gonna allow a couple of fines to get in my way.”

He has made it clear that he will continue to pay the price to play in Europe. Meanwhile, Reed kicked off 2026 with a 26th-place finish at the Dubai Invitational. This shows that he truly enjoys the Tour. But not all his colleagues from LIV Golf share the same opinion.

Not everyone in LIV Golf is eager to pay the fines to play in Europe, as Patrick Reed

Looking at how actively Patrick Reed was involved in the DP World Tour, his response to the fines could have been anticipated. He’s clearly still eager to travel to Europe when LIV Golf commitments don’t hold him back.

However, it came as a surprise when Europe’s own Jon Rahm refused to take the same route.

After confirming his stance, the Spaniard stated, “I don’t know it all. I have no idea. Do I think fines are going to magically disappear? I don’t think so, but I think that’s going to slowly go away.”

Unlike Reed, who is seeking a solution and actively looking to start that conversation, Rahm seems less interested in opportunity. However, it’s not like he doesn’t want to play in Europe. He just doesn’t wish to pay the penalty.

He said to the BBC, “I intend to play in Spain. Whether they let me play or not is a different thing.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds between the DP World Tour and Jon Rahm, considering his status in Europe.