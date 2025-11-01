Patrick Reed Shares Details About New LIV Golf Contract Days After Dustin Johnson Re-Signed

LIV Golf will kick off its fifth season in 2026. Yes, it has already been nearly four years since the Saudi-based promotion began. And in its four seasons, it has already seen many ups and downs. But 2026 is going to be an expensive year for them. Not because they have to bring in many new stars. But because their existing talent is nearing the end of their contracts. And they have already started the conversation of negotiating new deals. Amid the contract talks, Patrick Reed discussed his future at LIV Golf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 2018 Masters Tournament champion joined Bunkered for an exclusive interview, where he discussed his goals as his contract comes to an end. Reed told the reporter, “Right now we’re in the process of working with them and re-signing. I really enjoy being on LIV. I feel like it’s a great place to play, and it’s an awesome new format. I love having that team aspect of it. It’s a place I feel like I’d love to stay, and my whole dream has always been to be a worldwide player, try to grow the game worldwide, and the only way you’re going to do that is by playing worldwide.”

Even after enduring the hectic schedule of LIV Golf for four seasons, Reed still seems to enjoy traveling the world to play golf. And judging by his statement, that played a key role in his loving his time in the league. It could also possibly be a major reason behind his re-signing a contract with LIV Golf. Ironically, this is exactly what stressed Kevin Na as he confessed to finding the international traveling schedule far too exhausting. Coming back to Reed, he also had other reasons to stay with LIV Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I feel like being a part of LIV definitely allows me to have that type of schedule to be able to play around the world and touch different parts of basically every edge of the earth. It’s fun. I’m at the age where I can still do it, and we’re young enough to be able to travel around the world. It’s only going to get harder as you get older and older, so I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve loved it. I look forward to getting back out there and playing, but really, it’s the places like this that are special.”

The traveling works in his favor because Reed is 7 years younger than Na. As the latter looks to enjoy more relaxing golf at the end of his career, Patrick is still young enough to want to explore different avenues in golf. He also has aspirations to compete in the biggest stages, like the majors and the Ryder Cup. That could be a driving force behind his motivation to keep pushing his limits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, Patrick Reed is not the only one who has been eager to sign a new LIV Golf contract. There are some who have already negotiated their terms, while others have also stated their intent. Let’s look at who else will be extending their contract with the league.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Other golfers, apart from Patrick Reed, who will continue with LIV Golf

Only a few days ago, reports revealed that LIV Golf had suffered $1.4 billion worth of losses in four seasons so far. Despite that, they managed to negotiate another mega deal to re-sign Dustin Johnson not long after. Although the terms of his new contract weren’t revealed, he was still eager to stay with the Saudi-based promotion beyond 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apart from Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau has also stated his intent to continue with LIV Golf. Although his contract doesn’t expire till the conclusion of the 2026 season, he’s still eager to re-sign a new deal with fresh terms. In fact, he is considering signing a new contract early just to ensure there are no distractions towards the end of the season. It certainly seems like Patrick Reed is not the only pro who is enjoying his time at LIV Golf.