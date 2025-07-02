Patrick Reed Showed True Character to Reporter Going Through a ‘Rough’ Patch Right After His Masters Win

Time and again, Patrick Reed has been pushed under the bus for even the most minuscule of reasons. Ever since his win at Augusta National in 2018, the Texan has often been criticized for being undeserving of the feats he has achieved. He has also faced allegations of cheating after multiple incidents of subjective decisions went in his favor. Even during his highs, fans aren’t shy of calling Reed a “cheater” every opportunity they get. But the latest remarks about him shed some light on his true nature away from the spotlight.

Ben Boskovich joined Dan Rapaport on an episode of Dan on Golf where the namesake host asked the former about his “heartwarming Patrick Reed story.” Setting the scene, Boskovich explained how he attended the Masters for the first time in his life with his dad in 2018 when he was going through a “rough” patch. He went on to elaborate how he had an outstanding experience, and it was great watching Patrick Reed wear the Green Jacket. Ben wrote a great article about it and added a picture of Reed from Augusta National, in which you can also see him and his dad behind the ropes tracking his stroke.

His dad took things to the next level, and as Boskovich explains, he reached out to Patrick Reed. “He sent a link to the article. He sent the photo and he said, ‘Hey, it meant a lot to me. I’ll always remember your Masters win. Just wanted to send this to you.’ And he asked Patrick Reed if I could have an autograph.” Boskovich Sr.’s article was delivered to Reed, and to everyone’s surprise, the LIV Golf pro was excited to be receiving the “fan mail,” as Rapaport put it.

Speaking of the 4Aces GC player’s reaction, Boskovich added, “Patrick and Justine, his wife, both ended up emailing my dad back. Something Patrick said was like, “Your son is lucky to have you as a dad who would do this with him. You were there for him, and it was really an emotional thing.” Ben’s father’s email seems to have really touched Patrick, and his response made that clear. And as the expert confirmed, the LIV Golf pro and his dad became pen pals, exchanging emails frequently.

However, Boskovich was still unaware of this. As he states, “I showed up at the office probably a month or two after the Masters. Patrick Reed told my dad he wanted to do something nice for me, and he had his personal frame, like the frame his family uses, put together, this giant homage to my story.” Amazed by how his work was displayed so gloriously in his office, Ben called his father to inquire if he had made it. To this, his dad replied, “No, Patrick Reed made this for you.” While Reed may not have personally crafted the whole frame, he did get it arranged for the analyst and a fan who cherished his Green Jacket win just as much as himself.

Adding to his impression of Reed, Boskovich mentioned, “Just goes to show you, you don’t know everything about everybody. This guy has a big heart.” The image that the media has created of Patrick Reed might be negative, but that hasn’t affected the way he leads his life. He continues to be modest and humble and tries to give back as much as he gets.

Interestingly, Reed’s genuineness has had a positive effect on the internet recently. And they have started cheering for him after his more recent triumph. Let’s see how he has earned the favor of the fans.

Fans rally behind Patrick Reed after big triumph

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 was a high-energy event that saw some nail-biting action until the very last hole. In a 4-man playoff, Patrick Reed scored a birdie on the 528-yard par-4 18th hole to eliminate everyone else and win the tournament on the 55th hole. Reed had a few runner-up finishes in LIV Golf in the past, but this was his first title win. And with that, he has also received the support of the support of American audience as they plead their case to Keegan Bradley.

Not long after Reed’s LIV Golf Dallas 2025 win, the internet went berserk commenting Captain America Patrick Reed all over social media. They called for the 34-year-old to be put on the Ryder Cup Team U.S. squad. Even a few at Maridoe Golf Club were heard shouting, “Put him on the Ryder Cup team!” Considering his form in LIV Golf this season and the fact that he finished 3rd ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm in the Masters, Patrick Reed has certainly made a strong case for himself.