Patrick Reed Shows True Colors With Latest Decision Following Team USA Snub

Captain America has not been chosen for the Ryder Cup team by Keegan Bradley. There were a few who called for him to be picked after he won LIV Golf Dallas 2025. However, there were many more reasons why he had not earned a spot in Team U.S. for their trip to Bethpage. And fans also voiced the same opinion as they thought the idea of Reed making the team was preposterous. The negative reaction might have left a bitter taste in the LIV Golf pro’s mouth. And he may have reacted to it.

As per the latest reports from GolfWRX, Patrick Reed has vowed not to watch the 2025 Ryder Cup altogether. Explaining why he won’t be catching his fellow Americans pros in action, he said, “I’ll definitely be rooting for the boys. But it’s one of those things that I don’t watch golf when I’m at home.” Being a professional golfer, one wouldn’t expect that Reed would not be watching golf when he’s at home. Then again, he might also want to keep his professional life separate from his home life.

In fact, that’s what the 4Aces GC player confessed, “Because I play so much. Because I’m always out practising and grinding. If I start watching golf, I start turning the mindset on to analyse and to do all that.” It’s fairly understandable why he wouldn’t want to take golf back home as well after grinding it out all day on the course. Other than his commitments with LIV Golf, Reed also participates in the DP World Tour every opportunity he gets. That makes his schedule quite hectic. He recently featured in the 2025 Amgen Irish Open, where he finished T50.