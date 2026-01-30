Patrick Reed Tries to Make Amends After Causing Dustin Johnson Distress With PGA Tour Return

With only a few days left for the 2025 LIV Golf season to begin, Patrick Reed gave a huge blow to the 4Aces GC. He left them hanging by deciding to exit LIV Golf instead of renewing his contract. Now Dustin Johnson‘s side is left one player short a week before LIV Golf Riyadh. But Reed confessed that he will still be rooting for them even if he’s not around.

In a post-round interview in the 2026 Bahrain Championship, Reed said, “I’ve really enjoyed all my time out there on LIV. It’s been a blast. I’ve learned a lot when I was out there playing. Hopefully, my 4Aces and the team can go out there and win everything. I’ll still be pulling for them and watching them. I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to play everywhere around the world like I have. Now we’re starting a new chapter, and I can’t wait for it to get rolling.”

Despite his decision, Reed still found a lot of success playing for the 4Aces GC. He won the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 event after beating three other LIV Golf pros in a four-way playoff. The 35-year-old also earned $40.7 million in his four seasons with LIV Golf. That’s enough of a reason for him to continue supporting his former employer.

Playing under Johnson, the 4Aces GC also achieved a lot of success. Reed & Co. managed to win the Team Championship in the first season of LIV Golf in 2022. They were also tied for second place in the 2024 season of LIV Golf. Interestingly, Johnson’s squad got their worst-ever finish in the 2025 season. They were placed seventh on the leaderboard after the Team Championship.

We don’t know if it affected his decision to leave LIV Golf or not. However, two other pros may have found the courage to join the PGA Tour due to Reed’s big move.

Patrick Reed might have given others the courage to return to the PGA Tour

Patrick Reed’s exit from LIV Golf and move to the PGA Tour came as a huge surprise. He had hinted at wanting to play in the Tour in the past. However, it was more in the lines of playing in all the Tours at the same time.

But minutes after Reed confirmed his intent, two other stars also made a similar move. Former LIV Golf pros Kevin Na and Hudson Swafford requested reinstatement to the PGA Tour.

Interestingly, Brian Rolapp & Co. took immediate action to confirm their return as well. Swafford and Pat Perez received a return date of January 1, 2027. The PGA Tour also reinstated Na, but his return date is still unconfirmed.

Will Reed, Na, and Swafford’s decisions and the PGA Tour’s swift actions force other LIV Golf pros to rethink their decisions? It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few days.