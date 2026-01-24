Patrick Reed Willing to End Rory McIlroy Feud Using Bizarre Measure Years After ‘Tee-Gate’

The ‘Tee Gate’ incident sparked a lot of drama between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed during the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The two pros weren’t the biggest fans of each other as they faced off for the title at the Emirates Golf Club. However, Reed is looking to clear the air three years after the incident first occurred.

Reed told Martin Dempster of The Scotsman, “It was hilarious. I guess I need to grab a handful (of tees) and break the ice. Go up to him like that, and maybe he needs to throw one at me.”

Back in 2023, Reed approached McIlroy for a handshake. However, the Irishman refused the gesture. He was furious because of the subpoena he received from the American pro’s lawyer, Larry Klayman, in December 2022. In retaliation, the 2018 Masters Tournament champion threw a tee in McIlroy’s general direction.

Interestingly, the subpoena from Klayman was not addressed specifically to the Grand Slam champion. Reed’s lawyer had filed a defamation lawsuit against the PGA Tour for colluding with the DP World Tour to prevent players from switching to LIV Golf. Speaking of the lawsuit, the judge granted the PGA Tour’s motion to dismiss the claims made by Klayman in late 2024.

As far as McIlroy’s stance on Reed goes, it wasn’t particularly good in 2023. The fact that he moved to LIV Golf would have played a part in it. But it was mostly because he had been served. But the terms between the two stars are quite different this year.

Interestingly, they have also switched places on the leaderboard. Reed is leading the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 after three rounds, while McIlroy is far away from the top.

There might be a few more reasons their dynamic might change now.

Patrick Reed’s recent statement might have changed Rory McIlroy’s opinion of him

After Brooks Koepka‘s reinstatement to the PGA Tour was confirmed, Rory McIlroy was one of the first ones to welcome him back. That came as a surprise considering the rivalry they shared in the past. That suggested that Koepka’s affiliation with LIV Golf may have caused the rift between them.

Reed also had an interesting reaction to the former Smash GC captain’s PGA Tour return. Unlike some of his peers, Reed was open to the idea of making a similar move. However, the only stipulation he had was to continue to be a part of LIV Golf.

The 4Aces GC player said, “If it’s up to me, I’d play everywhere. I’m already playing on three tours [LIV, the DP World Tour, and the Asian Tour], so why not add one more? I always enjoyed my time out there on the PGA Tour. I mean, let’s be honest, it’s the best tour in the world. Look at what they’ve done in golf. You know, I could see myself playing there at some point again.”

Reed’s positive reflection of his time with the PGA Tour might have pleased McIlroy. But that’s not the only time their opinions have aligned. Like McIlroy, the American pro also disagreed with Jon Rahm and believed that the LIV Golf pros should pay the fines to play in the DP World Tour.

Their reasoning might be different, but the purpose is the same. Considering how often they share the same opinion, it would come as a surprise if Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed don’t make up.