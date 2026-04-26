PGA Tour Announces Controversial Rule Change at Zurich Classic for 2nd Straight Day Amid Backlash

The last round of the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is about to begin. But wait, there has been a delay! The conditions at TPC Louisiana are not favorable for golf. After a night of rainfall, the fairways are still damp. So the tournament officials have decided to make a few alterations to the event.

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As the PGA TOUR Communications tweeted, “The start of the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is delayed an additional 30 minutes, with the first tee time now scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time. Preferred lies are in effect for round four.”

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The tournament has been delayed by 30 minutes. But that is not the big issue here. Fans are upset that the preferred lies is in effect for the second consecutive rounds. The officials had implemented the rule during the third round of the event. That had caused a lot of backlash from the community.

Yesterday, there was a 98% chance of rainfall on the course. That had brought the controversial rule into play. The weather report for the final round also shows a 70% chance of precipitation in the middle of the day. Having the preferred lies rule in effect will help the players tackle it conveniently.

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Fans were left furious with the PGA Tour’s decision to apply the rule. Especially because the conditions weren’t so drastic that the players should receive relief.

One of the supporters wrote, “Why? I swear the PGA is running by fucking morons,” questioning the Tour’s methods.

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Another said, “Lift, clean and cheat in a team competition. What could possibly go wrong?”

The golf community’s views about the rule are still consistent. If not required, the fans believe that allowing the players to change the position of the ball is cheating.

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However, they will still be relieved that the relief is not as advantageous as it used to be.

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Modified preferred lies rule benefits the players and satisfies the fans as well

The 2025 season saw a lot of events bring the preferred lies rule into play. Some big events, like the TOUR Championship, gave the pros a huge advantage on the field. But Matt Fitzpatrick and his brother won’t get the same benefits this year.

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The three consecutive rounds of preferred lies at East Lake caused a huge uproar from the golf community. Fans complained that Scottie Scheffler & Co. were getting an unfair advantage to stay on top of the leaderboard. So Brian Rolapp decided to alter it.

After facing so much backlash, Rolapp modified the rule to be less advantageous. This season, the players have only been allowed to move the ball one full scorecard length, which is 11 inches, from the average club length, which was 46 inches.

So the golfers can’t drop their ball more than 11 inches away from the landing point. That will significantly reduce the advantage they can get out of the situation. Hopefully, the netizens won’t complain about it as much.