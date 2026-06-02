PGA Tour Announces New Sponsor Months After $20 Million Event’s Sudden Cancellation

Sentry’s 8-year-long relationship with Kapalua Course in Maui, Hawaii, has ended. It has now found a new home 2,475 miles away in La Jolla, California. What makes this even more special is that 2027 marks the 60th time the PGA Tour will return to Torrey Pines. What?

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Well, yes! The PGA Tour, Sentry Insurance, and the Century Club of San Diego confirmed that the brand will host its event at Torrey Pines from 2027 onwards. The Sentry will begin on Monday, January 25, 2027, and conclude on January 30.

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Torrey Pines has been the venue for an annual PGA Tour event since 1968. It has always been organized by the Century Club of San Diego, which partnered with Farmers Insurance in 2010 to host the event, but their contract with the PGA Tour ended this year. However, the tournament has had other name sponsors in the past, such as Buick (1992–2009) and Shearson Lehman Brothers (1986–1991), with Torrey Pines remaining a prime destination for their annual visit.

So, the change wouldn’t come as a surprise, as Brian Rolapp, CEO of the PGA Tour, & Co. would prioritize locking down the West Coast venue. That’s exactly what he reflected on in his press release.

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“For 75 years, the PGA Tour has hosted elite competition in San Diego, including the last 60 at revered Torrey Pines, and we are proud to build upon that legacy and longtime philanthropic impact with our partners at Sentry Insurance,” Rolapp told the media.

Even the CEO of the Century Club of San Diego, Marty Gorsich, had something to share as he stated, “We’re excited to partner with Sentry, a longtime partner of the PGA Tour and widely known for their reputation for impactful community engagement.”

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Sentry Insurance has been a trusted partner of the PGA Tour since 2018. However, the poor condition of the Kapalua Plantation Course months before the beginning of the 2026 edition of the tournament led to some unrest between the firm and the golf body. But Sentry Insurance has always remained a committed Tour sponsor. They even extended their original five-year deal to ten years back in August 2022.

Coming back to the issues at the Kapalua Plantation Course, it seems that the PGA Tour has learned its lesson. This season was supposed to kick off with the $20 million The Sentry and Hideki Matsuyama’s title defense. But the poor conditions of the course and the water drought in the region must have rung alarm bells at PGA Tour headquarters.

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So, they are planning to skip their trip to Hawaii entirely at the beginning of the 2027 season.

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The 2026 season began with the Sony Open in Hawaii. However, with the Sentry moving away from the islands, Rolapp & Co. is planning to entirely skip the trip to Hawaii. Instead, they are scheduled to kick things off with the American Express at La Quinta from next year onwards.

That’s not the only change the PGA Tour schedule will see for 2027.

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Brian Rolapp is making big changes to the PGA Tour structure

The entire schedule for 2027 hasn’t been released yet, but Brian Rolapp & Co. did give the fans a glimpse at what next season would look like on the PGA Tour. And that has already seen some major changes.

Next year, the PGA Tour will begin in the third week of January in California. The American Express will be followed by the players heading to Torrey Pines. The trip to TPC Scottsdale has been moved, as the PGA Tour will then travel to Pebble Beach for the AT&T-sponsored signature event. The WM Phoenix Open will be played after that.

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Some of the major changes on the calendar are the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Cadillac Championship, and the Valspar Championship.

The Cadillac Championship has been moved to the week before the PLAYERS Championship. PGA Tour pros will visit the Bay Hill Club right after their visit to the TPC Sawgrass. The Valspar Championship will be played at the beginning of May 2027. As for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, it will happen March 18-21.

The huge shakeup in the schedule, particularly the Florida swing, will be intriguing to watch. Especially the Valspar Championship, as the PGA Tour pros will be drenched in the summer heat of the Copperhead Course.

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Coming back to The Sentry at Torrey Pines, who will be the defending champion next year? Hideki Matsuyama won The Sentry in 2025, whereas Justin Rose won the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. It will be an interesting situation for the tournament hosts.