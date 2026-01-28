PGA Tour Brings Back 2 More Former LIV Golf Pros While Patrick Reed Confirms Return

Brian Rolapp’s brilliant plan is finally working! Bringing Brooks Koepka back immediately got Patrick Reed excited. Just a few minutes ago, he confirmed his exit from LIV Golf in search of a return to the PGA Tour in 2027. And now two more stars seem to have been reinstated to the Tour after they had been relieved from the PIF-funded promotion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Underdog Golf tweeted, “Na and Swafford have been reinstated but ‘still have outstanding disciplinary violations,’ per @BrentleyGC. Swafford is eligible to return in 2027; PGA Tour still determining return date for Na.”

Kevin Na was the captain of the South Korean GC, which was formerly known as the Iron Heads GC. However, LIV Golf rebranded the team for this season and signed Byeong Hun An to lead the squad. That’s when they relieved Na from his duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hudson Swafford was a part of the LIV Golf roster until 2024. However, they didn’t renew his contract after it expired. Swafford was a wildcard player and didn’t represent a team during his time with them.

Neither of them hinted at a possible move back to the PGA Tour. However, Koepka’s reinstatement and Reed’s decision to quit must have influenced their intent. That said, LIV Golf’s intent not to want both of them within their roster might have forced them to make the decision as well. And considering the bigger fields available on the PGA Tour, they will certainly have more opportunities to play.

Interestingly, Golf Monthly had suggested that Na might take the same route as Vijay Singh and return to the PGA Tour. The 62-year-old used his career money eligibility to retain his membership and play in the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this season. Na sits at 34th on the career money list, and he was eligible to use the same option from 2027 onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having said that, what does this mean for LIV Golf and its other stars?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Does the PGA Tour’s latest decision involving Patrick Reed & Co. put LIV Golf at risk?

It’s not like the PGA Tour is bending the rules for Kevin Na and Hudson Swafford. They will still face some kind of suspension and fines before returning. But the PGA Tour’s management of the situation might give hope to other LIV Golf stars.

The lack of OWGR has upset quite a few in the Saudi-based league. It’s still uncertain whether LIV Golf will achieve the status in 2026 or not. And if Scott O’Neil’s efforts don’t go as planned, then there will be pros who would be looking for a way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at how the PGA Tour is handling returning players like Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, & Co., there would be a few who would find the courage to make the same move. And if that happens, then Rolapp would be ready to welcome back more players in the future.