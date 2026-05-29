PGA Tour Caddie Fired After 2-Stroke Penalty Finds New Job Within Days

Around this time, a couple of weeks ago, Austin Gaugert was jobless. Not that he was to be blamed for what happened at the major venue in Pennsylvania. But his boss was just too frustrated to think straight. Now, the experienced caddie has already found a new role with a new boss.

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The PGA Tour Media released a list of caddies accompanying every pro during the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. And Gaugert seems to be carrying the bags for Dylan Wu this weekend.

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29-year-old Wu seems to be turning a new leaf in his PGA Tour career. Still in search of his first PGA Tour win, he previously had his brother, Jeremy Wu, as his on-course partner. The American pro also briefly had William Lanier as his bagman during the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. However, Gaugert seems to have come in as a permanent replacement rather than a temporary hire.

This is the first time Wu has had another caddie apart from his brother. Interestingly, it’s not the first time he has had Gaugert carrying his bag as well. They have previously worked together on the Korn Ferry Tour.

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Speaking of what transpired a couple of weeks ago, Gaugert screamed at Garrick Higgo to rush to the tee zone in the first round of the 2026 PGA Championship. However, the 27-year-old failed to reach the first hole on Thursday at the Aronimink Golf Club on time. 48 holes later, Higgo was left furious for missing the cut in his pursuit of the Wanamaker Trophy. So he took it out on his caddie by firing him from his job.

Garrick ended up facing a two-stroke penalty for reaching the tee zone late. Even Gaugert admitted that he “fell short” of his duty as a bagman.

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Imago September 11, 2025, Napa, California, United States: NAPA, CA – SEPTEMBER 11: Garrick Higgo of South Africa tees off on hole 18 during the Procore Championship 2025 – Round One at Silverado Resort on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. Napa United States – ZUMAt139 20250911_aaa_t139_010 Copyright: xAlxChang/IsixPhotosx

It’s not only Gaugert who has moved on from the events of Aronimink. Higgo has also taken a step ahead in his career.

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Garrick Higgo moves on from his former caddie at Fort Worth

Things may have gotten complicated at the Aronimink Golf Club for Garrick Higgo and Austin Gaugert. But both of them are trying to move on at the Colonial Country Club. While Gaugert is working with Dylan Wu, Higgo has also found another bagman.

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Garrick Higgo is playing the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge with Nick Cavendish-Pell carrying his golf bag. Higgo finished T19 in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with Cavendish-Pell as his partner at TPC Craig Ranch. So that partnership is clearly working for him.