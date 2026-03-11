PGA Tour CEO Faces Uproar After ‘Letter to Golf Fans’ Raises More Questions

We’re only a few weeks into 2026. But Brian Rolapp has a number of things planned already for the 2027 season. And they include a complete overhaul of the PGA Tour. The CEO has a change on his mind and will be moving a lot of things around from next season onwards. The only problem is that not everyone agrees with his course of action.

Rolapp himself shared a tweet with a caption, “A letter to fans on the progress of the Future Competition Committee.”

It included his agenda for the next season of the PGA Tour. One that promises to be drastically different from what it is this year. He has confirmed that the season’s structure will be changed from late January to early September. The fields will be consistent at 120 players. The opening and closing events will be big, starting from the West Coast and ending in the East.

Rolapp’s statement also stated that the events will be held in major and newer venues to cater to more fans. They will also restructure the promotion and relegation system. Lastly, the PGA Tour CEO suggested that there will be post-season activities from 2027 onwards.

Fans were already given a glimpse at it when Rolapp suggested the Tour would start after the Super Bowl. Tiger Woods had also revealed that they might cut down the total events to 20-25 per season. Neither of those ideas was received well. So it’s not a surprise that this statement didn’t sit well with the fans.

In fact, many shared their negative feedback for Rolapp’s ideas in the comments. Let’s see what they had to say.

Netizens criticize Brian Rolapp’s proposal for poor planning

The big press conference from Brian Rolapp raised a lot of concerns from the fans. The major chances proposed by him made them touch a variety of topics.

One of them asked, “If there’s 25 events and 16 of them are signature, are any of them really signature? They’re just events. No real issues with this whole approach though.”

As a part of their change in the season’s structure, Rolapp proposed that the total events played will be cut down to 21-26. The Signature events will also be doubled from eight to what could be 16. That leaves very little room for regular, non-Signature events to be contested. The pros will be happy to get more opportunities to earn from $20 million purse tournaments. But it doesn’t make sense to have two-thirds of the schedule as Signature events and then calling it an elevated contest.

A comment read, “I think we can all tell this isn’t remotely what the viewing public and golf fans want. Sad that this is actually being considered. Oh well, the tour was once great.”

The fan believes this is not what the community wanted. As mentioned, fans were already frustrated with the schedule being cut down to 21-26 events. As Rolapp has ignored those requests and still moved ahead with the approach, he might lose some loyal fans.

Someone wrote, “Reducing fields is not the answer.”

While the Signature event field size is increased, the regular tournament field size will be decreased. The PGA Tour events played with 144 pros this year will see their fields cut down to 120 from 2027 onwards. That won’t bode well with the fans or the players. Can already anticipate Lucas Glover’s strong statement against the changes in his next interview.

A fan said, “Any changes coming for coverage? Need options for watching Broadcast without paying a full TV subscription for golf channel. Golf is behind every other sport here.”

The broadcast for PGA Tour events has been abysmal at the start of 2026. They have missed the mark often, with the networks focusing on the wrong players on the field more than once already. Chris Gotterup being overlooked during his win at TPC Scottsdale is a great example of the same.

Lastly, a netizen commented, “So long as the PGA does petty stuff to guys like @wesleybryangolf, it’ll never reach anywhere near its full potential. YouTube golf is here to stay with bigger numbers. Embrace it, or become irrelevant.”

They are still blaming Jay Monahan for suspending Wesley Bryan for his link with LIV Golf. Unfortunately, the YouTuber has aligned himself with the Saudi-based promotion, making it much harder for him to find a way back now.