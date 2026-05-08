PGA Tour CEO Shares Honest Statement on Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau’s Reinstatement

Jon Rahm is looking for loopholes in his contract. Bryson DeChambeau is looking for alternate career options. At the same time, no one has asked the PGA Tour CEO what it is planning to do with the possibly returning LIV Golf talent. Well, Brian Rolapp has finally spoken. And he has released a strong statement regarding the situation.

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Rolapp told Rich Eisen, “A lot of people are trying to figure out what the future might look like. I know what I read. They have funding till the end of their season. They are working hard to figure out what life is like after that. The reality is, all of their guys are under a contract. Until they’re not under a contract, that’s not really an issue we need to worry about. We’re not spending a lot of time thinking about it. We’re spending more time thinking about our future and how to make the Tour better.”

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The PGA Tour CEO understands that LIV Golf pros are in a difficult situation at the moment. But many of them are bound by a contract that might lead to legal consequences if broken. Even Rahm understands that the LIV Golf contract might be ironclad. The Spaniard openly talked about looking for a way out of it during the LIV Golf Virginia press conference. Unfortunately, he claimed that it isn’t possible. However, he did admit his lawyer will look into it.

But that’s not Rolapp’s only focus. His priorities lie in what the golf fans demand.

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“Fans have always been consistent that they want to see the best golfers together as often as possible. I’ve always been very clear publicly that I’m interested in whatever makes the PGA Tour better. But at the same time, there’s a reality; we have a membership. Anything we do to make the PGA Tour better, we need to balance that with the interests of our current golfers.”

Bringing the likes of Rahm & DeChambeau back to the PGA Tour will certainly help enhance the roster. Then the conversation about Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler not playing a Signature event together between the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship this year wouldn’t have caught on like fire.

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That said, Rolapp also ended up delivering an appropriate response to DeChambeau for his negative remark about the PGA Tour.

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The PGA Tour CEO pulls some punches against Bryson DeChambeau

It wasn’t that long ago that Bryson DeChambeau held the PGA Tour responsible for not helping him find a way back. The Crusher GC captain has already been in contact with the Tour’s executives. And he rejected any possibility of returning with a blunt response.

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DeChambeau told Garrett Johnson, “If I were to film a video during the week of one of their events with a content creator or somebody, a celebrity or whatnot, that would be in violation, and, from my knowledge, they didn’t let me do it when I was on there. I asked numerous times.”

He believed that his reach in content creation would help him win the favor of the PGA Tour. But after learning what they had to offer, he rejected them. To that, Rolapp had the perfect response.

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“(The) PGA Tour may not be for everybody. What we’re building, I’m really excited about, our members are excited about, our fans are excited about it. They might not excite some people.”

Rolapp challenged DeChambeau to develop a sustainable golf career outside the professional circuit. While it may seem unattainable now, bouncing around different Tours every week might help the 32-year-old survive. The question is, is DeChambeau willing to take the risk just to continue being a content creator?