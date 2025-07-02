PGA Tour Champ’s Strong Bryson DeChambeau Plea 2 Months Before the Ryder Cup Speaks Volumes

The countdown for the 2025 Ryder Cup has begun, and things are heating up on the Team U.S. leaderboard. Keegan Bradley is pushing hard for qualification on merit. He sits in 9th, more than 2000 points behind Justin Thomas at 6th. 2-time PGA Tour winner in 2025, Ben Griffin, is also in contention for the title. And he sits atop Bradley, only 700 points away. With August 17, 2025, closer than ever, both individuals will be eager to displace Thomas from his spot. In fact, Griffin is already anticipating joining the squad at Bethpage in September.

While Keegan has emphasized only joining as a playing captain if he makes it on merit, Ben has made no such claims about his participation. In fact, considering his two wins this year, he is one of the front-runners for Bradley’s Captain’s Pick. And speaking to Patrick McDonald on Golf on CBS, the 29-year-old expressed who he’s most excited to play with while representing Team U.S. McDonald specifically asked who the PGA Tour pro would love to pair up with at Bethpage. And Griffin had a surprising response to that.

The North Carolina citizen said, “I think I’d pair up well with most of the guys. I’d say I’m pretty friendly with everyone. I think it would be fun, especially if I continue on this trend of hitting it further and getting stronger. Playing with DeChambeau would be really fun. Try to hit a bunch of bombs out there with him. I feel like I still have a little bit more speed that I need to get to actually hang with him.”

Griffin has improved his average driving range by 10 yards since 2024. It has grown even further over the last few events, as his first singles career win in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge has given him more confidence. In the 2025 U.S. Open, the Chapel Hill local averaged 315 yards across 72 holes, which was more than 20 yards more than his average last season. However, as he mentioned, he will definitely need to push to drive much faster and longer if he wishes to keep up with Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers GC captain averages at 331.1 yards and is ranked the best in LIV Golf currently.

Before getting to that, Ben Griffin will need to confirm his place in the Team U.S. squad. However, considering his form in 2025, he might have already caught Keegan Bradley’s attention.

Will Keegan Bradley give Ben Griffin the opportunity to play with Bryson DeChambeau?

Ben Griffin has been absolutely phenomenal in 2025. He has played 22 tournaments, made 18 cuts, and finished in the top 25 11 times. 8 of those were top 10s, of which he has won twice. These were the first couple of wins of Griffin’s career. Interestingly, he posted a team win and a singles win in the same season to end his PGA Tour career winless drought. In the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, he beat a tough field that included Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood to capture the title.

Moreover, Ben has also been impressive in the majors recently. While he didn’t make the field for the Masters, he was at Quail Hollow and Oakmont. In the PGA Championship, Griffin finished at T8, 7 strokes away from the world #1. He outranked Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Xander Schauffele to end the major. In the 2025 U.S. Open, the 29-year-old finished at T10, only 6 strokes away from J.J. Spaun. However, he was incredibly close to winning it all at the Oakmont Country Club as he was only a few strokes away from the top in the first couple of rounds. Interestingly, defending champion and the man he wants to be paired up with, DeChambeau, didn’t make the cut at Oakmont to compete with Griffin.

Considering his recent form, Keegan Bradley might definitely consider Ben Griffin as a strong contender in the 12-man squad of Team U.S. at Bethpage. Maybe his dream of pairing up with Bryson DeChambeau will become a reality in the 2025 Ryder Cup this September.