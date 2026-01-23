PGA Tour Faces Backlash as Fans Complaint About American Express Coverage Nightmare

Things are getting intense at the three La Quinta golf courses. Scottie Scheffler is shooting for the stars in his season debut. But there is one name that has caught everyone’s attention even more, and that’s Blades Brown. The 18-year-old is outscoring the world #1 in only his 10th PGA Tour appearance. Unfortunately, the fans are missing out on a lot of action because of poor broadcasting.

Every round of the entire event is being covered from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. (EST) by the Golf Channel. Fans can also stream the tournament from 11:30 A.M. to 7 P.M. (EST) on ESPN.

Unfortunately, the coverage has been less than satisfying for the viewers. The NBC crew on the three courses is struggling to broadcast the play from every field. With three courses being played on parallelly, there is quite a lot of action occurring at the same time. That must have caused a lot of broadcast conflicts.

But the fans aren’t pleased with the entire situation. They are frustrated about missing out on watching their favorites on the fairway. The fact that the PGA Tour broadcast had already been quite abysmal last season only added to their anger. And they shared their thoughts via tweets.

Let’s understand what everyone had to say about the broadcast of the 2026 American Express.

Netizens lash out at Golf Channel for the poor broadcast of the 2026 American Express

With the action split into three courses, the round started with six golfers teeing off at the same time. That was already challenging enough to cover. So it’s understandable for the Golf Channel to miss out on showing someone in play.

But one fan was frustrated that a pro was completely ignored for the entire round. They said, “When is the pga going to put the rounds on a network that shows more than every shot from 5-6 players out of 100+? Is Rickie Fowler even in this tournament? Oh never mind just checked scores on my phone because you would’ve never know if you just watch espn.”

It wasn’t like Rickie Fowler was performing badly. He shot a 9-under par in 17 holes. Overall, with a 14-under par, he’s sitting at T5 on the leaderboard. While the leaderboard reflects positively on his performance, the Golf Channel’s ignorance of him shows poor broadcast strategy for a potential winner.

Someone also revealed a mix-up the network had midway through the broadcast. They said, “Only an hour of coverage into the day and the pga tour live lot have already mixed up SW and SH Kim 🤦.”

During a frame showing Si Woo Kim, they revealed Seong-hyeon Kim’s score. While both of them are placed within a point of each other, the Golf Channel’s ignorance is certainly alarming.

Seems like Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy have invested heavily in advertising. One fan stated, “If you’ve been watching pga tour live/espn+ then you’ve seen the Rose TGL albatross 150+ times now. Enough.” Another fan also had the same complain as they said, “PGA tour live gonna show Rose’s albatross multiple times a day aren’t they…”

They probably saw one too many ads of Justin Rose’s albatross from New York GC’s match against Jupiter Links. As good as the shot was, watching it too many times would certainly be unbearable.

Finally, talking about the biggest thing they are missing, someone wrote, “Blades Brown is currently -8 through 8 holes as an 18 year old on the PGA Tour… yet we have zero ability to watch a single shot on TV. I understand they are playing 3 courses this week… but the PGA has to be better man.”

Brown is sitting at 12-under par after 16 holes for the day. He is tied with Scottie Scheffler at the top of the leaderboard. Unfortunately, no cameras are following him around to allow the fans to witness it live. All they can do is rely on the leaderboard to understand what’s happening. Not fair when there might be history in the making on the PGA Tour.