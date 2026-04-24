PGA Tour Fires Key Executive as Florida Event’s Future Teeters on the Brink

Brian Rolapp & the PGA Tour are cleaning the house! The Tour turned for-profit after launching the PGA Tour Enterprise in January 2024. Since then, they have been searching for ways to make it more profitable. A few hours ago, Rolapp’s team confirmed that they were letting go of 56 employees. Now, the latest reports reveal that a major stakeholder has also lost his job due to the Tour’s brutal approach.

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Golfweek confirmed, “PGA Tour lays off Florida event’s executive director.” As a result, they also questioned, “Is the tournament doomed?”

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Apparently, the Cognizant Classic’s executive director also got axed during Rolapp’s mass firing. Todd Fleming was hired in 2024 by Cognizant for the role. However, the Tour let go of him during their mass 56-employee firing. Rolapp fired about 4% of the Tour’s employee base as they moved to the next stage of their for-profit era.

However, that does raise the question: Will the Cognizant Classic also be cut off from the PGA Tour’s calendar? As per the report, that is not going to happen. A spokesperson from the Tour confirmed that the event will return to the calendar in 2027.

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They stated that the PGA Tour is looking for an interim executive director at present. The role will be filled over the next few weeks. Moreover, they are also planning to confirm the dates for the 2027 Cognizant Classic soon. That is promising news for the event in Florida. Even if Rolapp still hasn’t confirmed its status.

The Cognizant Classic has been a part of the PGA Tour calendar for 54 years. It has seen some big names rise to the top, like Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus, and Rory McIlroy. It would be a huge loss of the history of the event if the PGA Tour decides to discontinue it.

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However, the Florida swing of the PGA Tour is still under scrutiny for a possible restructuring.

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The PGA Tour might still cut an event from the Florida swing

No one is safe on the PGA Tour at the moment. Except maybe Brian Rolapp, who is orchestrating the restructuring. However, the PGA Tour CEO made a major announcement about the new condensed schedule for 2027.

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The Sentry was already cut off from the 2026 calendar after the Kapalua Plantation Course was in unplayable conditions. There was still hope that the Signature event would return to the schedule from 2027 onwards. However, the latest reports confirmed that it won’t be happening.

As a part of the new shortened schedule, Rolapp has decided to completely exclude all Hawaii events from the calendar. Yes, apart from the Sentry, the Sony Open will also get the axe in 2027. And their next target might be Florida.

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If rumors are to be believed, then the Tour will be cutting off a Florida swing event next year. With the Cognizant Classic confirmed to be returning, the focus might shift to the Valspar Championship. While nothing has been confirmed yet, that does put the Copperhead event officials on thin ice. We’ll have to wait and see what changes are made to the 2027 schedule as soon as it’s released.