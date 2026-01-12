brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

PGA Tour Gives Strict Deadline to Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau for One-Time Return Chance

ByMolin Sheth

Jan 12, 2026 | 2:34 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

PGA Tour Gives Strict Deadline to Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau for One-Time Return Chance

ByMolin Sheth

Jan 12, 2026 | 2:34 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Brooks Koepka‘s return to the PGA Tour is confirmed! He will be allowed to play at Torrey Pines at the end of January 2026. With that, the PGA Tour has also opened the door for Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith. However, they will need to move quickly if they want to grab the opportunity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Flushing It tweeted, “An email has been sent to PGA Tour members to say Brooks Koepka will be returning at the Farmers Insurance Open as part of the new “Returning Member Programme”. Eligible players are Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith who need to opt in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with allowing Koepka to join the PGA Tour, Brian Rolapp & Co. have also given DeChambeau, Rahm, and Smith a golden opportunity. They have made the three stars eligible for the ‘Returning Member Programme’. However, like the 5-time major winner, they might also have to pay a hefty penalty if they chose to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved