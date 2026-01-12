PGA Tour Gives Strict Deadline to Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau for One-Time Return Chance

Brooks Koepka‘s return to the PGA Tour is confirmed! He will be allowed to play at Torrey Pines at the end of January 2026. With that, the PGA Tour has also opened the door for Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith. However, they will need to move quickly if they want to grab the opportunity.

Flushing It tweeted, “An email has been sent to PGA Tour members to say Brooks Koepka will be returning at the Farmers Insurance Open as part of the new “Returning Member Programme”. Eligible players are Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith who need to opt in.”

Along with allowing Koepka to join the PGA Tour, Brian Rolapp & Co. have also given DeChambeau, Rahm, and Smith a golden opportunity. They have made the three stars eligible for the ‘Returning Member Programme’. However, like the 5-time major winner, they might also have to pay a hefty penalty if they chose to return.