PGA Tour Golfer Loses $933,750 After Last Round Fumble at Masters

After 54 holes, Shane Lowry was in the perfect position to challenge Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young for the title. All he needed to do was to continue performing the way he had been over the last three days. However, the Irishman lost control of his game on Sunday and finished far lower than he had anticipated.

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Starting the third round at T4, Lowry was sitting two strokes behind the leaders. And considering what the final leaderboard looked like, he only needed a 3-under 69 to win the 2026 Masters Tournament. But as you can see on his Masters Tournament scoreboard, things didn’t go his way from the very first hole.

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He started off with a bogey on the par-4 Tea Olive. A birdie on the par-5 Pink Dogwood helped him get back to his original score. But he managed to score another bogey on the par-3 Flowering Crab Apple. Lowry followed that up with a double bogey on Magnolia. This was just his front 9.

In the back 9, he added two birdies, three bogeys, and two double bogeys. That pushed his score for the round to 8-over 80. The horrendous round of errors made Lowry drop down 26 places on the leaderboard. He went from T4 to T30 by the end of Sunday.

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Had he finished at T3, then Lowry would have earned $1.08 million alongside Russell Henley, Justin Rose, & Co. Instead, he ended up with a paycheck of $146,250. That’s a $9,33,750 loss for the former Open Championship winner.

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Interestingly, it wasn’t only Lowry who had a bad round on Sunday. Haotong Li also dropped from T7 to T38 within 18 holes. The Chinese pro scored five birdies, 5 bogeys, a triple bogey, and a quintuple bogey to go 8-over 80 in the final round.

This isn’t the first time Lowry delivered a bad performance in the final round of an event this season.

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Second Sunday fumble for Shane Lowry in 2026

Playing at the PGA National Champion Course, Shane Lowry had found himself in a perfect position to break his winless streak. He was at the top of the leaderboard, tied with Austin Smotherman as they were leading by 1 stroke. However, the Irishman missed the opportunity after a poor show on Sunday.

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Lowry was playing excellently until the 15th hole. He had scored four birdies and an eagle to score 6-under par for the day. However, he failed to maintain control over his strokes and lost the advantage he had on the leaderboard.

The Irishman first scored a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 16th hole. His initial drive dropped in the water. He needed four more strokes to finally sink the ball. Then he scored about double bogey on the 166-yard par-3 17th. Once again, his first drive landed in the water, quite far away from the green. Then he took three more strokes to complete the hole.

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After the tournament concluded, Lowry expressed disappointment with himself. Then again, he was not the first one to fall for the Bear Trap.