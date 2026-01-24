PGA Tour Hit by Another Setback as Ludvig Åberg Quits $9.2M Event Over Health Issues

La Quinta has been hit by an epidemic, it seems. The weather is pleasant in the city, and it’s not too windy as well, according to AccuWeather. However, the American Express 2026 is losing players after every round. As per the latest report, Ludvig Aberg has also dropped out of the event, and the reason behind it remains mysterious.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Underdog Golf tweeted, “Ludvig Aberg (illness) a WD from The American Express.”

The same report for Luke Clanton’s withdrawal had been released by the PGA Tour Communications approximately 24 hours ago. Rico Hoey also withdrew from the tournament due to a mysterious illness. Notably, the $9.2 million tournament had already seen Nick Dunlap’s exit due to an injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, Aberg hasn’t shared any updates explaining the reason behind his exit. The 26-year-old was in a strong position to make the cut after finishing the first two rounds with a 9-under par score. A solid round on Saturday would have helped him get close to the top of the table. However, Aberg didn’t play a single hole in the third round and withdrew from the event before his tee time.