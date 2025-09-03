PGA Tour News: Sepp Straka’s Worrying Absence Gets Explained at Last by Golf Veteran

When Sepp Straka decided to skip the 2025 BMW Championship, many thought he was just following Rory McIlroy‘s suit. After all, the Austrian had nothing to lose after his place at East Lake was booked. However, reports did come in that a family emergency had kept him away from the field at Caves Valley. And the latest reports reveal that Straka might also miss the 2025 BMW PGA Championship due to the same reason.

Team Europe captain, Luke Donald was questioned about Sepp possibly not making the field at the Wentworth Club next week. Donald revealed to the media, “Yeah, everything is okay. I don’t think an official announcement has been made, but him and his wife welcomed their baby a few weeks ago prematurely. Everything is going extremely well with their baby. He just doesn’t want to be so far away. I think that’s only fair.”

This comes as a huge surprise, as there were very few reports of the Strakas having another baby. He and his wife, Paige Dean Straka, already have a son named Leo, who was born in December 2023. However, Sepp had not revealed that his wife was pregnant again this year. It’s good to know that their baby is okay, despite a premature birth. It’s understandable why he would like to stay close to home and be with his family during this critical time.

Donald also shared that he has been regularly communicating with Straka: “Had many conversations with Sepp. He’s very motivated. He’s going to be continuing to work on his game hard. He’ll join us for the practice trip. But that’s the reason why he won’t be in Wentworth.” While his family might take up most of his attention right now, the Team Europe player is also focused on his national duties. He is eager to join the team when they meet up for practice, which would probably occur after the BMW PGA Championship. That should be about the same time the entire Team U.S. also gathers for their practice rounds.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 9, 2023; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Sepp Straka reacts to making a long birdie putt on the 9th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The mystery behind Sepp Straka’s absence is resolved. However, there is still one golfer who hasn’t explained why he isn’t joining his fellow Ryder Cup teammates on the field before his trip to Bethpage. Let’s see who is it and what’s the status of his absence.

Who else is missing from pre-Ryder Cup event other than Sepp Straka?

Interestingly, Sepp Straka is not the only player who is missing the tournament that the rest of his Ryder Cup teammates will be play in. No, we’re not talking about Bryson DeChambeau‘s absence from the PGA Tour event in California. As the LIV Golf pro has already clarified, he was allowed to play in the event from the Saudi-based promotion, but the PGA Tour didn’t provide him the exemption.

Reports state that Xander Schauffele might also not make it to Napa Valley. While everyone else who could have made it has already committed to the Procore Championship, the world #3 has been unresponsive to the tournament representatives. So far, Schauffele hasn’t explained his absence or whether he would still confirm himself for the field before the last date of confirmation.

As the event sponsors revealed, the 2-time major winner has until Friday, September 5, 2025, 5 PM (EST) to respond to the tournament officials. With only a couple of days to go, it will be interesting to see what Xander Schauffele decides in the end.