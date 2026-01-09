PGA Tour Officially Cut Ties With 58-Year-Old Event in New Fall Schedule Announcement

brand-logo
The Magnolia Classic was first played in the 1968 season of the PGA Tour. Over the years, it was sponsored by many brands before Sanderson Farms finally took over in 2013. However, it seems that the tournament will be discontinued this year. The 2026 schedule of the PGA Tour has just been released, and it doesn’t include the Sanderson Farm Championship.

As shared in the graphic by the PGA Tour, the FedEx Cup Fall 2026 season will host eight events. This is a big change, considering last year they only had seven events.

The Fall season has included three new events in the schedule. However, they have also removed two tournaments from it. Notably, the Sanderson Farm Championship and the Procore Championship will no longer be played after the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Instead, the PGA Tour season will conclude with the Good Good Championship. The popular YouTube golf channel had been confirmed as a tournament sponsor late last year. Alternatively, the Biltmore Championship has also been added to the schedule. Lastly, the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, which was held in February 2025, has been moved to the last week of October in 2026.

