PGA Tour Opens More Doors For Golf Influencers To Attract Younger Fans

Content creators finally found a space in the PGA Tour setup in 2024 after Jay Monahan & Co. formed the Creator Council. Many of the top golf influencers were given advisory roles to take the Tour’s engagement strategies ahead and attract younger fans who prefer YouTube golf. The space has grown over the last couple of years, with the creators getting a lot of spotlight. And now, the Tour is opening the doors to give them more opportunities.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Sports Business Journal‘s Jost Carpenter, “The tour has made a push to include more creators in tournament week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the PGA Tour has hosted four Creator Classic events. They started the series back in August 2024. Last season, the Tour hosted three Creator Classics at TPC Sawgrass, Philadelphia Cricket Club, and East Lake Golf Club. They coincided with the PGA Tour events hosted at the venue during the same week.

The latest reports reveal that Brian Rolapp is planning to expand the schedule to seven events in total. Apart from the three already mentioned, they will also host Creator Classic tournaments preceding the WM Phoenix Open, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational, and the Cognizant Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

All these events have already been completed in the 2026 season. So the new schedule for the golf influencers might be planned from next season onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of the new schedule, PGA Tour CMO Andy Weitz was excited to reveal the news to the fans.

“We’re pushing forward on a lot of fronts as it relates to our relationship with creators,” he told Carpenter. Weitz also added, “And how we do a better job of using the PGA Tour platform and the power and influence of creators to connect with fans and create the next generation of PGA Tour fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA Tour’s primary goal was always to find a medium to better connect with the fans. Even though the creators knew that, they were still excited to join the Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

PGA Tour’s initiative with the creators gets Paige Spiranac excited

Paige Spiranac was hired to act as an advisor for the PGA Tour once the Creator Council was formed. They only had one objective: to improve the fan engagement strategy of the Tour.

That really got the golf diva excited. She expressed the same to her fans on Instagram as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tour shared an update on their Instagram saying, “The TOUR is teaming up with the top golf content creators 👀 The Creator Council will discuss fan engagement strategies, collaborative content opportunities, the evolution of the Creator Classic, and much more.”

Happy to see the post, Spiranac replied, “Can’t wait! Excited!.” She couldn’t contain her enthusiasm for being hired by the Tour. Even if, as per her own admission, they were “not getting paid for it.” The golf influencer was just happy to contribute to the Tour in some way.

With Brian Rolapp & Co. opening more doors for the creators, top Creator Council advisors like Spiranac might be working overtime to execute these strategies flawlessly.