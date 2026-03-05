PGA Tour Pro Abruptly Withdraws During Round 1 of Arnold Palmer Invitational

The PGA Tour’s problems of withdrawals continue. Three big names exited the 2026 Cognizant Classic last week before the first round tee time. All three had different reasons to withdraw, with only one of them quoting an injury. The problem has carried forward this week to Bay Hill as well.

As the PGA Tour Communications confirmed, “Jake Knapp WD prior to the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Haotong Li will replace Knapp in the 12:05 p.m. tee time.”

Jake Knapp had been in excellent form all throughout the 2026 season. In the five events he played, he finished in the top-10 four times. The only time he finished outside it, he got a T11. He would have hoped to continue his excellent form at Bay Hill Club as well.

However, Knapp had to unfortunately withdraw from the $20 million Signature tournament. The reason might not have been revealed. But considering his excellent form, he might have been forced to take the exit.

As his agent, Neus Sport, had revealed, Knapp hasn’t sustained an injury.

Golfweek’s Nick Stavas confirmed the same with his tweet, “Jake Knapp withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational shortly before he was set to tee off Thursday. His agent told Golfweek that Knapp is dealing with an illness and opted to rest up ahead of next week’s Players Championship.”

Seems like Knapp is prioritizing his trip to TPC Sawgrass over the $20 million Signature event. Maybe he, too, is influenced by the 5th major debate and wants to leave an impact on The PLAYERS Championship.

That said, there might be one other reason Knapp might prefer The PLAYERS Championship over the Arnold Palmer Invitational. And that has nothing to do with the fifth major conversation.

Jake Knapp has unfinished business at TPC Sawgrass

Jake Knapp hasn’t had that many opportunities to play in either of the big PGA Tour events. He has only participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational once in the past. In 2024, he got a T57 finish at Bay Hill Club.

However, Knapp has managed to compete in two PLAYERS Championships so far. In his first attempt in 2024, he managed to finish at T45 with a score of 4-under par.

Last year, the 31-year-old was much closer to competing for the title on the iconic golf course. His 6-under par helped him finish at T12. That, too, after he scored a 1-over 73 in the final round. Had he performed better on Championship Sunday, then fans might have seen him finish higher on the leaderboard. Maybe he would have even competed for the title against Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun.

Coming back to the course in 2026, Knapp certainly has unfinished business at TPC Sawgrass. And after the great start he has had to the season, he will be looking to score a great result in The PLAYERS Championship. So he can’t risk his appearance next week by playing through illness at Bay Hill this week.