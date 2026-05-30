PGA Tour Pro Controls Emotions as Wife’s Touching Letter Consoles Him Amid Unending Struggles

11 years after his PGA Tour debut, Patrick Rodgers is still searching for his first triumph. As he endures another winless season, his wife left a heartwarming message for him to remain patient in his tough journey.

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“Patrick, for the last ten years, I’ve had a front row seat to watching you chase your dream. I’ve seen you battle injuries, setbacks, doubts, and those moments when people questioned whether you would ever get the success they thought you would. And yet, somehow, every single time you get back up, you don’t stop. You keep going.”

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“From day one, you’ve been unwavering as a partner, a husband, and a dad. Watching you with our kids, that’s the thing that makes me fall in love with you all over again. You’ve won in a way; you’ve built this life with us,” the narrator recited Rodgers’ wife’s letter in a PGA Tour Mindful YouTube video.

The PGA Tour pro was smiling from ear to ear as he was reading this passage from his wife. Rodgers and Jade Gordon started dating in 2016. It only took them a year to know that they were meant to be together. In December 2017, the couple got engaged, and by May 2019, they tied the knot. They have two children together already.

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Rafi Fox Rodgers was born in December 2020, and Rosie Willow Rodgers was born in October 2023. Even though he hasn’t won a title yet, Rodgers embraces his family after he completes every event on the PGA Tour. Speaking about winning, Gordon also showed faith in her husband’s ability on the golf course.

”I know one day that trophy is coming. I’ve always believed that. Whether it happens tomorrow or years from now, I want you to know something. The greatest thing you’ve ever done isn’t written on the leaderboard. It’s the life you’ve built with us. No matter what happens in golf, Rafi and Rosie, and our third, who’s on the way, will always know the most important thing about you, that their dad never stopped showing up.”

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Despite being a family man, Rodgers manages his life as a PGA Tour professional really well. Browsing through his Instagram, you can see that it’s equally divided between his golfing exploits and adventures with his children.

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Even Rodgers confessed that his wife has been the rock of his life. He knew from their very first date that she would be there beside him even if he didn’t win on the PGA Tour. And that’s what drives him even more to find success on the road.

Rodgers has come close in his pursuit of a PGA Tour win, but he just hasn’t been able to get it done.

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Patrick Rodgers’ close calls on the PGA Tour

Across 328 appearances on the PGA Tour, Patrick Rodgers, on more than one occasion, has been inches away from the trophy. He has finished as a runner-up four times: the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship, the 2017 John Deere Classic, the 2018 RSM Classic, and the 2023 Barracuda Championship. He also has five top-3s under his belt and a total of 31 top-10s throughout his career. That’s nearly a top-10 in every 10 tournaments. He is certainly quite consistent on the course.

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Unfortunately, Rodgers has not enjoyed a great playoff record. He has entered sudden death in 2015 against Steve Marino, in 2019 against Charles Howell III, and in 2023 against Akshay Bhatia. All three ended in defeat for the 33-year-old. Despite the abundance of experience, he seems to face delivering the final blow at critical moments. Especially when the spotlight is on him.

Rodgers started the 2026 season on a positive note with a solo third in the Sony Open in Hawaii. While he hasn’t been able to replicate the result so far, his wife’s heartwarming message might motivate him to perform better. Hopefully, it will give him enough of a push to turn things around and win his first PGA Tour title.

He is also enjoying his best-ever FedEx Cup position at 45th this year. If he continues to finish at this rank or better, then he will be eligible for the Signature events next season. That is another driving force that can help him push for a win.