PGA Tour Pro Disregards Wyndham Clark’s Statement on Brooks Koepka’s Return

While Wyndham Clark recently voiced his frustration over Brooks Koepka‘s return to the PGA Tour, not everyone in the locker room shares his apprehension. In a clear disregard for that sentiment, Will Zalatoris has come out in full support of the 5-time major winner, highlighting a growing rift among Tour players.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an interview, Zalatoris admitted, “I love that he’s back. Anybody who loves golf, the fact that he’s going to be playing with us again, that’s great for the game. It’s good for all of us.”

‘As a high-value player, Koepka’s return is seen by many as a crucial step toward reuniting the world’s best golfers, a goal that has been elusive since the launch of LIV Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

But not everyone is ready to roll out the welcome mat. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark expressed frustration. She told the hosts of SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, “I personally really like Brooks, and I think it’s ultimately really good for the PGA Tour, but also, it’s kind of frustrating that he’s able to get the cake and also eat it, so I’m very torn.”

While acknowledging Koepka and what he brings to the table, Clark was left frustrated with the idea that LIV Golf pros now have an easy way to skip the suspension that every other pro has to adhere to. But the 5-time major winner did have to pay a price for his return. And the penalty was rumored to be $85 million.

Speaking about the penalty, Zalatoris added, “I do think it’s a very fitting punishment.” $85 million is a considerable fee to pay. For Zalatoris, paying such a steep price is a clear sign of Koepka’s commitment to the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zalatoris is not the only one who has shown support for Koepka upon his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Brooks Koepka gets votes of confidence from his PGA Tour peers

The negative reaction to Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement was expected. But some big names have already voiced their support for the former LIV Golf player’s return.

Among them is the world #1, Scottie Scheffler. In a Golf’s Subpar podcast, he told Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, “I think it was a smart move.” Having lost the 2023 PGA Championship to Koepka, Scheffler might enjoy having another serious competitor within the ranks. He might also thrive after the ex-Smash GC captain’s arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

While not directly welcoming Koepka, Rory McIlroy spoke about how his return will have a huge impact on LIV Golf. Speaking about the upcoming season of the Saudi-based league, he said, “They haven’t signed anyone who moves the needle, and I don’t think they will. And they’ve lost Brooks, so they’ll be paying out all this money.”

Losing Koepka and not signing any big names does put LIV Golf at a disadvantage. On the other hand, it’s good business for the PGA Tour to make him pay to rejoin the Tour under the system. That’s certainly good for the Tour and its players.