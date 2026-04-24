PGA Tour Pro Hits the Ground in Dramatic Bow After Teammate Saves the Day at $9.5M Event

David Lipsky pulled off something remarkable to keep his team alive at TPC Louisiana. He and Rico Hoey were struggling to make the cut in the 2026 Zurich Classic. However, their approach shot got stuck in the bunker on the 18th hole. A par was certain, and a missed cut seemed imminent. However, Lipsky had another plan.

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As posted by the PGA Tour Instagram page, “David Lipsky and Rico Hoey are making the cut @Zurich_Classic.”

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How did they pull it off? Well, Lipsky ended up scoring an outstanding wedge out of the sand. The ball had the perfect flight, pace, and direction to find the cup after it left his wedge. That meant that they had just scored a birdie.

Hoey knew how crucial the stroke was. And watching it fall down the hole left him amused. He couldn’t believe what his playing partner had just pulled off. And he fell to the ground face-first and started banging the fairway with his fist. This has to be one of the most hilarious incidents at TPC Louisiana this year, apart from Michael Brennan’s shirt incident.

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They went from missing the tournament to securing a spot for the last two rounds. The 1-under on the 18th also confirmed their place in the weekend field for the PGA Tour event.

The team ended the round with a 1-under 71. Overall, they managed to score register a score of 10-under par in 36 holes. That is where the projected cutline stands as the action on Friday comes close to a conclusion. With only a few more minutes of play left, Lipsky and Hoey will not have to worry about the cutline changing by the end of the tournament.

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Interestingly, Lipsky’s efforts helped Hoey achieve something he had never done before. And he would be grateful to his partner for that.

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David Lipsky helps Rico Hoey experience the weekend rounds at TPC Louisiana for the first time

Combined, David Lipsky and Rico Hoey have played in six Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The former has participated in the tournament four times, while his partner has only two prior experiences. However, none of Hoey’s experiences have been that promising.

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The 30-year-old has never made the cut in the TPC Louisiana event. Last year, despite posting a 9-under par, he and Sam Ryder missed the weekend rounds by 1 stroke. In 2024, Hoey and Justin Suh had a horrid time as their 2-under par wasn’t nearly enough to help them make the cut.

However, Lipsky has had a different kind of experience in the tournament. He finished T4 last year alongside Dylan Wu, only three strokes off the champions. He also has a T4 finish in 2022 with Aaron Rai as his partner.

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With his experience, Lipsky was able to help Hoey join the weekend field of the Zurich Classic for the first time in his career. Sitting only six strokes off the top, can the pair compete for the title if they push a little bit harder? We will have to wait and see!