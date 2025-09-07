PGA Tour Pro Insists on One ‘Bad’ Thing About Walker Cup That’s Never Talked About

Only the Sunday Singles remain as Team U.S. leads Great Britain & Ireland 8.5 to 7.5. Both teams have been quite evenly matched so far. The Saturday Foursomes saw GB&I dominate with a 3-1 victory. The Americans returned the favor on home soil with a 5-2 win with 1 draw in the Singles later in the day. A few hours ago, both teams were evenly matched as they fought off to a 2-2 score. As we’re moments away from the nail-biting contest that tees off for its last leg, Michael Kim only has one complaint about the 2025 Walker Cup. And it’s something we would all probably agree with.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sharing his honest take on his favorite social media platform, Kim tweeted, “One of the only bad parts about the Walker Cup is that it’s only two days. As a participant, there’s so much build up, and it feels like it ends so so fast.” Watching the amateur golfers rip apart Cypress Point Club the way they have has been thoroughly entertaining. And while everyone is excited to see who comes out on top, it’s certainly quite sad that it ended so soon.

Unlike the Ryder Cup, which is spread across three days, of 5 different matches, the Walker Cup format is quite limited. With only 10 players on each team on the field, the tournament only sees two rounds of foursomes and two singles matches. One of each type of event is played on each day. In fact, there is also a difference between the Saturday and Sunday Singles. On Saturday, only 8 of the 10 players need to play in the singles matches. On Sunday, the whole team participates.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This meant some players got very few opportunities to shine. From Team GB&I, Dominic Clemons only played the Saturday Foursomes and will be in the Sunday Singles. From Team U.S., star player Mason Howell missed the Saturday Foursome. Having said that, would the result have been any different if the USGA had given the Walker Cup another day?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why will Michael Kim’s suggestion take the Walker Cup to the next level?

After the Sunday Foursomes, Great Britain & Ireland might have an edge going into the final match. Their teams that have won throughout the three matches will be confident to perform in the final match. And most of them are playing against either someone who hasn’t had the opportunity to play on the day or has lost on Sunday already. In fact, Luke Poulter and Cameron Adam beat Preston Stout and Jase Summy in their respective Foursome matches just minutes ago before they face off in their Singles contest.

AD

Had this been a three-day event with more diverse matches like the Ryder Cup, then players would have had the opportunity to test their strengths against each other. It would have also given golfers more opportunities to gain momentum before they play in the final deciding Singles contest. Of course, considering how important the tournament is to every amateur golfer’s career, it would have given them a lot more exposure and allowed them to display their skills adequately. This could certainly be something the USGA could consider in the future.