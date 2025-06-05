PGA Tour Pro Left in the Crossfire as Rory McIlroy’s Media Actions Force Brandel Chamblee to Reveal True Colors

Rory McIlroy has finally spoken! And he has tried to divert the attention away from himself. The #2 in the world was burdened with accusations following the ‘Non-Conforming’ call made by the USGA. There were claims that he cheated his way to a Grand Slam win at ANGC. Many disregarded his record over the past few months, claiming he was using illegal equipment. McIlroy’s silence at Quail Hollow did more damage than good to his image. Now, frustrated with the criticism he got from the media, the Irishman finally spoke.

Explaining his side of the story, McIlroy claimed that the test results were supposed to be confidential. He said, “I was a little pissed off because I knew that Scottie’s driver had failed on Monday, but my name was the one that was leaked. It was supposed to stay confidential. Two members of the media were the ones who leaked it,” suggesting that it was the media who broke the code of conduct just to get some juice. His mention of Scottie Scheffler‘s driver being non-conforming was also confirmed by the #1 himself after he had won the 2025 PGA Championship. After hearing what McIlroy had to say, even Brandel Chamblee jumped into the conversation.

Chamblee tweeted, “The amount of time a player/athlete is willing to give those who cover them, with few exceptions, has from time immemorial been proportional to the amount of goodwill extended to them by the media. If a player/athlete possesses any tolerable amount of common sense and has paid any attention to the way past greats have been followed around by scribes, they would see the reciprocal nature of competing in and the covering of sport.” He seems to suggest that Rory McIlroy and every other golfer should understand that they get treated the same way they treat the media. Being unavailable to comment on the situation will only put them under the spotlight instead of driving the attention away from them. However, Chamblee also stepped into the 36-year-old’s shoes and tried to understand his situation.

Chamblee further added, “Having said that, I think the recent trend of players choosing to not talk to the media is somewhat understandable (aside from Morikawa’s “I don’t owe you anything” comment) given the fact that social-media has created a “first beats best” mentality amongst a few that give the rest a bad name. A long way from when Herbert Warren Wind would take weeks to craft a game story about a major, taking great care to be accurate and fair.”

It’s worth noting that Chamblee still thinks Collin Morikawa‘s claims that he doesn’t owe the media anything are still absurd and shouldn’t be categorized along with what McIlroy did. After the heartbreaking loss to Russell Henley at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Morikawa refused to interact with the media and immediately left Bay Hill Club instead. He was questioned about his actions at the PLAYERS, to which he responded with “I don’t owe anyone.” This riled up Chamblee as he suggested that Morikawa would regret what he said.

Chamblee understands why Rory McIlroy & Co. try to avoid media interaction to give them more fuel to cause chaos. The veteran believes that those who consume the headlines have developed a mentality that the first to report the incident has the most accurate depiction of it. Everything that follows is less trustworthy. This makes it easy for some journalists to embellish stories that might not be as newsworthy as they are presented to the readers. Rory claiming his name was leaked only proves Chamblee’s point further.

Well, there might be some truth to what Brandel Chamblee had to say about handling media relations. Maybe Rory McIlroy can learn a few things from one of his biggest rivals on how to handle your image better.

Brandel Chamblee’s advice for Rory McIlroy is working wonders for his rival

Emotions were high and celebrations were loud as Rory McIlroy had finally won the Green Jacket. His 2025 Masters win made him the 6th Grand Slam champion, a feat he had been chasing for nearly 11 years. While things were joyous in the Irishman’s corner, Bryson DeChambeau‘s camp wasn’t as delighted with the situation. Especially because he had just blundered the excellent opportunity of winning at ANGC.

Upset with the events of the day, DeChambeau was questioned for claiming that McIlroy didn’t speak to him through the final round. Even though there was evidence of his accusations being debunked, he didn’t step back from what he said. That got him a lot of heat as the anti-LIV brigade bombarded social media, calling him names that are synonymous with a ‘crybaby.’ Fast-forward to the 2025 PGA Championship loss, and the Crushers GC captain suffered another big loss at Quail Hollow. This time to Scottie Scheffler.

However, DeChambeau learned from his mistakes and was far more tactical during his media appearance. He was also seen attending to a young fan after his loss, which helped him gain a lot of positive reactions. He was also the first golfer on the course to congratulate Scottie for his win.

Perhaps Rory McIlroy can consult with Bryson DeChambeau’s team on how to handle such tense situations better. It would certainly help him develop a far more positive image, even if he is frustrated behind the cameras and outside of social media.