PGA Tour Pro Rejecting 8-figure LIV Golf Offer Forces Re-Signing of Sacked Golfer

Another LIV Golf team has been pushed into the corner after they failed to poach a PGA Tour pro. It was first assumed that Range Goats GC had released Ben Campbell. They were looking to replace him with the PGA Tour’s Max Greyserman. However, Flushing It confirmed that the 30-year-old has rejected the lucrative offer. And Bubba Watson‘s team had to go back to their former squad member.

As they tweeted, “34 year old Kiwi Ben Campbell has re-signed for Range Goats GC on the LIV Golf League as Bubba Watson’s franchise remains unchanged for the 2026 season. It was thought that Ben had been released after he was entered into the LIV Golf Promotions event. But sources indicate that a deal to sign a new player, potentially Max Greyserman for an 8 figure offer, fell through at the late stages.”

Reports of the world #33 first getting an offer from LIV Golf had first made the headlines back on December 22, 2025. Although like many of his peers, Greyserman also rejected the offer from the Saudi-based promotion.

The Floridian pro had quite an enthralling season last year. He got two runner-up finishes and nearly managed to earn $4 million. The eight-figure salary would have probably been a big upgrade to that. But considering that the deal fell through in the late stages, money might not have been Greyserman’s only goal when he was considering the deal.

Still looking for his first PGA Tour win, he came really close to achieving the feat in 2025. He is also qualified to play in The PLAYERS Championship and The Masters Tournament this year. Had he made the switch, he would have lost the opportunity to play at TPC Sawgrass again in March 2026.

However, this adds to the tally of missed signings and bad fortune for LIV Golf.

Max Greyserman isn’t the only PGA Tour pro to reject LIV Golf

As Flushing It ended their tweet, “This has been a difficult off-season for the LIV Golf League as they have failed to complete several first choice targets for player acquisition. There are now only spots left to be filled on Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC and also Ironheads GC, currently captained by Kevin Na.”

This was the third big signing LIV Golf missed this season. Si Woo Kim had already rejected an offer from them a few weeks ago. He debunked all the rumors by sharing a story saying, “Okay guys see you in @sonyopenhawaii.” That was a big blow for Scott O’Neil & Co. as they were looking to sign the South Korean pro to market their product in the region.

Another Korean star, Byeong Hun An, was also speculated to be moving to LIV Golf. However, he also rejected the proposal and stayed with the PGA Tour. Brooks Koepka also ended his contract with the PIF-funded league a year early. It will be interesting to see how this will affect the LIV Golf pros once the season begins.