PGA Tour Pro Releases ‘Disappointing’ Statement After Abruptly Exiting Farmers Insurance Open

Only a few minutes ago, PGA Tour Communications confirmed the exit of Michael Kim from the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. The PGA Tour event this week at Torrey Pines was already plagued with many withdrawals. So his report didn’t come as a surprise. But the 32-year-old revealed the ‘disappointing’ reason why he had to retire from the event this week.

In response to PGA Tour Communications’ announcement, Kim tweeted, “I’ve been dealing with a back strain these last few weeks and I was hoping for it to improve but it hasn’t. I’m taking a week off to get healthy for this next stretch. Really disappointing to miss my hometown event. I’ll be back next yr.”

Kim has been troubled with back issues for quite some time now. He suffered through it just before the 2024 ISCO Championship as well. While he still went through to play the event, Kim ended up missing the cut and exiting the tournament early because of it.

The back injury reoccurred in 2025 when he was participating in the Truist Championship. While he performed well in the first couple of rounds of the event, the pain aggravated on the Saturday of the tournament. That led to him withdrawing from the third round after playing 12 holes.

After playing for two consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour, it seems that Kim is having issues with his back again. He played the Sony Open in Hawaii and the American Express to begin the 2026 season. Considering the travel, practice, and performance stress, he might have strained his back over the last couple of weeks.

Interestingly, his performance has also been deteriorating since the 2026 season began. Was that a sign of growing back pain?

Was Michael Kim’s deteriorating form a sign of injuries to come?

Michael Kim ended the 2025 season on a positive note. He captured the Open de France title at the Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche by beating Brooks Koepka & Co. His run of dominance in the European Tour continued in the DP World India Championship as he finished T9 in the event. Kim got a few other great finishes to end the year on a high.

But he didn’t kick off 2026 as well as he would have liked. Playing at the Waiʻalae Country Club, Kim got a T31 in the Sony Open in Hawaii. His form dipped further after he missed the cut in the American Express by two strokes. Now he has withdrawn from the Torrey Pines event due to a back strain.

Looking at how things have been going for the 1-time PGA Tour champion over the past couple of weeks, he may have pushed himself a little too hard to compete. That might have led to the injury he is suffering from right now.