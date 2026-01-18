PGA Tour Pro’s Fiance Gives Haters a Reality Check Amid His Injury Comeback

Sahith Theegala played in a lot of events towards the end of the 2025 season. But the 28-year-old was struggling a lot due to the injury he sustained back in March. That sidetracked all his efforts, and he faced a lot of backlash for his bad form. But Theegala is completely fit now and started his 2026 season at the Waiʻalae Country Club. And his partner had the perfect message for all the haters who criticised him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Julianna ‘Juju’ Chan shared a reel while on the road with Theegala. As soon as the video began, she stated, “Come with me to watch my fiancé as he walks out to haters and shoots 7-under in his last 15 holes to make the cut at the Sony Open.”

Theegala’s struggles from 2025 continued in the first round of the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 3-over par after a woeful round filled with bogeys and a double bogey. Being an influencer herself, she understands the criticism pros face after they underperform. But she still had faith in Theegala that he would make the cut and play the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Chan stated, “I told you time and time again, we do not give up on Sahith. Because he has a way of making magic happen.” Playing the second round with his partner watching on from behind the ropes, Theegala had an impressive round of golf.

Despite starting Thursday with three consecutive bogeys, he managed to bring it back by the end of 18 holes. A flawless back 9 saw him end the round with a 4-under par 66 and -1 on the leaderboard. That was enough to play the weekend. Judging by his improvement, he may have first-round jitters before getting into rhythm to make the cut. That was enough to prove his haters wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juju (@jujurchan) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Sahith Theegala’s good round of performance didn’t end there. He carried on his form into the weekend as well.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sahith Theegala continues to impress on Saturday

On January 11, 2026, Juju Chan shared a reel to discuss the return of her fiancé, Sahith Theegala. She revealed how the 1-time PGA Tour champion got injured playing a TGL match on March 4, 2025. That completely ruined the entire season for him. Chan also built up the anticipation for the comeback of Theegala to the PGA Tour after two months.

And with his performance on Saturday, he may have left his partner quite happy. Theegala had an excellent third round as he scored 3-under par 67 to rise in the leaderboard. He jumped up by 26 spots with nearly half the field still left to play.

While he may not be a serious contender going into Championship Sunday, he might still be satisfied with his excellent comeback. From nearly missing weekend rounds to closing in on the top quarter of the table, Sahith Theegala was able to pull himself back in the game. If he continues to do the same, then he might be more hopeful of breaking his winless streak in 2026.