PGA Tour Pro Still Can’t Forget Fans’ Behavior That Disrespected Europeans Like Never Before

The Ryder Cup wounds are still fresh. We’re not just talking about the ones that the American side endured. Keegan Bradley recently expressed, “There’s no part of me that thinks I’ll ever get over this.” He and his squad were expected to react this way upon a loss. That being said, even the Europeans sustained some scars at Bethpage. These were inflicted by the fans in attendance, calling names, throwing beer, and causing chaos. Robert MacIntyre, who is back in Europe now, shared how things are different in his home continent.

In Scotland at the moment, MacIntyre is enjoying some time off from golf. But he couldn’t keep the reporters away from him. He talked about how much he loved being back home and was enjoying his time in Caledonia. When asked if he felt proud representing his country in the Ryder Cup and majors, Bob Mac told the reporter, “Big time. Big, big, big time and even more so after the Ryder Cup.”

“You got to The Open Championship and it is the best crowds on the planet. You hit a good shot from 150 yards with a 9-iron when it is windy into the heart of the green, they give you a clap. There’s very little of the loud shouts. There’s very little of the negative things. Whether it is playing golf in Scotland, Britain, or Ireland, it is good when you are able to play in front of home fans and almost respected at what you are doing.”

While we all know what happened at Bethpage, the fans at Royal Portrush for The Open Championship set a great example of how to be respectful to the game. MacIntyre may have observed only the European players getting treated well in front of the home crowd. However, even players like Rickie Fowler, Corey Conners, and Dustin Johnson were applauded for excellent play. The spectators patiently remained silent when they were swinging and only reacted when the ball landed in a good spot.

In fact, one particular incident involving Justin Thomas became quite popular. Putting the third hole in round two, Thomas’s ball rolled so close to the hole that it was partly on top of the cup. The crowd gasped loudly at the close call. But then Thomas imitated using a wand to try and cast a magic spell to push the ball into the cup. That made the fans collectively laugh, entertained by his showmanship.

But will that be the case at Adare Manor in 2027 as well? Will the European fans be able to maintain control even if Team U.S. proves to be a tough competition? Let’s look at how they have behaved in the past.

Will the European fans prove Robert MacIntyre right?

The fans in New York completely tainted what was once perceived to be the purest form of golf. At least when the Ryder Cup comes to the U.S. again. The personal insults to the players, their partners, and their families, throwing objects at them like beer incident involving Erica Stoll, and the shocking chants involving Heather McMahan, ruined the atmosphere of the tournament. So much so that some might be worried about what might happen when the Ryder Cup returns to the U.S. in 2029.

However, before that, Team U.S. will head to Adare Manor in 2027. They have a tough task in their hands, which was made even more challenging by Keegan Bradley after he initiated the envelope rule debate. However, unlike what happened in New York, Scottie Scheffler & Co. won’t be as worried about the spectators in Ireland.

While the European fans certainly don’t lack passion, they prefer sticking to the golf side of things rather than making personal attacks. While that might infuriate some, it will still be a far safer and controlled environment at Adare Manor than it was at Bethpage. Even if a bunch of Irish blokes get too drunk and have a good time on the course.