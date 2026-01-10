brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

PGA Tour Pro Takes a Dig at Brooks Koepka Following His Reinstatement Request

ByMolin Sheth

Jan 10, 2026 | 11:19 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

PGA Tour Pro Takes a Dig at Brooks Koepka Following His Reinstatement Request

ByMolin Sheth

Jan 10, 2026 | 11:19 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Rumor has it that Brooks Koepka has applied for reinstatement to the PGA Tour! In fact, Dan Rapaport also revealed that a source from ESPN has stated that someone from the PGA Tour office has confirmed the same. While the decision regarding his reinstatement hangs in the balance, one of his peers has already teased a possible collab.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Soon after the news dropped, Michael Kim tagged the ex-LIV Golf pro on X and wrote, “Yooo @BKoepka practice round soon? 😂.” After not getting a response for a couple of minutes, Kim returned with a tweet asking, “Too soon?”

Koepka hasn’t reacted to the invite yet. However, the friendly tease suggests that Kim might have inside knowledge that the former Smash GC captain has indeed applied for reinstatement. Even if he doesn’t, just going by how many sources have already confirmed the rumors, it’s evident that there is some truth to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either way, Koepka himself has maintained radio silence ever since the news broke out. He hasn’t released a statement or shared a social media post since. His wife, Jena Sims, has also only indulged in her usual social media activities. She hasn’t reacted to the rumors or left any comments about her husband’s future.

As far as the decision regarding Koepka’s reinstatement goes, the PGA Tour might take some time to make a fair judgment. Reports suggest that Brian Rolapp has consulted the Chairman of the PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee, Tiger Woods, over it. Considering the great dynamic between Koepka and Woods, the big cat might speak in favor of his friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, strong rumors of Brooks Koepka wanting to leave LIV Golf and join the PGA Tour first began after his interaction with Tiger Woods in early 2025.

Top Stories

Brooks Koepka Approaches PGA Tour With an Impossible Request After LIV Golf Departure

PGA Tour Makes Feelings Clear as $14 Billion Sponsor Cuts All Ties After 17 Years

Brooks Koepka’s Fate Lies in Tiger Woods’s Hands as His PGA Tour Return Intentions Become Public

Jordan Spieth Takes Firm PGA Tour Decision After Hitting Rock Bottom

PGA Tour Pro Rejecting 8-figure LIV Golf Offer Forces Re-Signing of Sacked Golfer

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Was Tiger Woods the mastermind behind bringing Brooks Koepka back to the PGA Tour?

Rumors of Brooks Koepka wanting to leave LIV Golf have been running wild for over a year now. However, fans got a glimpse into his future when he attended a TGL event back in February 2025.

Koepka attended the game between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay GC last season. While Woods was not playing, Koepka still got the opportunity to meet everyone else in action at SoFi Center.

Jena Sims had also accompanied him to the game. Koepka was also invited to the course as he was seen having a laugh with Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Shane Lowry. Being a part of the Jupiter Links and the co-owner of TGL, Woods must have also had the opportunity to meet the Smash GC captain during his visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was the biggest indicator that suggested he was coming back. From then on, Fred Couples released the statement that Koepka was eager to make a return. Many experts also debated on the topic. And it finally happened. With Woods being consulted to decide Koepka’s future on the PGA Tour, it seems that we’ve come to a full-circle moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved