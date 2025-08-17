PGA Tour Pro Under Attack After His ‘Disgraceful’ Behavior at BMW Championship Catches Fans’ Eyes

Si Woo Kim was caught smoking on camera before he teed off in the first round of the 2025 PGA Championship. Later, when he was questioned about it, the 30-year-old confessed that he was just relieving some stress from playing at Quail Hollow. Seems like it worked, as he finished at T8 in the tournament, the first top-10 major finish of his career. Unfortunately, Kim could not do that just before the par-3 17th hole in the 2025 BMW Championship. And after a bad tee shot, he took out his frustration on the grass instead.

NUCLR GOLF shared a video featuring the South Korean golfer driving off the tee on the 227-yard hole. Unfortunately, his shot fell a few feet short of the green, 24 to be exact. Kim wasn’t too happy seeing where it landed after he tracked the ball all the way through. As he walked ahead a bit, he got frustrated with the drop and literally dug into the fairway ahead of him. In fact, the 3-time PGA Tour champion hit the grass 4 times with his iron as Sky Sports Golf caught the entire incident live.

This has been a common occurrence on the PGA Tour recently. Fans have witnessed many top golfers lose their cool over bad strokes in the last few months. Scottie Scheffler was seen destroying the fairway when his approach shot didn’t go as planned during the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont. Rory McIlroy had also broken the tee box after his drive went into the woods during the same major. And Wyndham Clark also damaged the dressing room locker after he missed the cut in the major.

Watching Si Woo Kim vent out left the fans infuriated. While they understood his frustration, they were appalled by his misconduct on the course during a professional golf event. The community shared its opinion in the comments as they all had the same thing to say.

Fans call for the PGA Tour to take strict action against Si Woo Kim

As entertaining as it is to watch a player lose their cool, no one likes watching a golf course get destroyed. And that is what upset the fans the most. Considering how it has become a norm in 2025, one of them said, “This is becoming commonplace on the PGA tour.” The PGA Tour players have been a little too out of control this season. The instances of misconduct are growing with every passing event. The examples of Clark, Scheffler, and McIlroy that were shared earlier all occurred during the 2025 U.S. Open. Yet, only one of those players had to pay for it, as Wyndham got banned from Oakmont Country Club for any future events.

Questioning Jay Monahan & Brian Rolapp about it, someone wrote, “@PGATOUR- Still not doing anything about this unacceptable behavior? What’s it going to take to make change and apply penalties? Driver head snapping off a tee box marker and hitting a fan or volunteer?” Fortunately, no fan has been harmed due to misconduct so far. However, McIlroy broke his driver during one of the editions of the BMW Championship in the past.

Someone found Kim’s behavior completely unacceptable. They commented, “Very bad behaviour, no execuse. If you want to let your anger out please go to the woods to scream. Spoiled brat.” Being a professional golfer, fans expect him to act more maturely in front of the camera. His misconduct certainly doesn’t leave a great impression on the youth who follow the sport or even aspire to play it professionally when they grow up.

Many were surprised that the South Korean golfer wasn’t penalized for his actions. A fan recommended, “Should be an automatic 2-shot penalty.” Kim, who is sitting at solo 33, 3 over par, would be pushed down to T35 if he incurs a 2-stroke penalty from the PGA Tour. However, Monahan & Co. are known to be too protective of their players to administer such harsh penalties.

Alternatively, someone else suggested, “Disgraceful. Every club smash from any player should be a USD 250k fine – let’s see how many times these fucking babies do it then.” That would mean Kim would be penalized $1 million for smashing the club 4 times. If he finishes the tournament in his current position, then he would pay $868,000 more than what he would earn from the tournament to get rid of the fine.