PGA Tour Pro Uses Tiger Woods’ Name to Explain Why He Skips Important Events

Not everyone can compare themselves to Tiger Woods. And Ben Griffin is not someone like Scottie Scheffler, who is really chasing his records. But there is one thing common between Griffin and the 15-time major winner, and he just explained why.

“I love this time of the year,” Griffin told the media during the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge presser. He added, “If you look at my entire seasons on TOUR or all my, I guess, my career on the PGA TOUR, it’s kind of been like this. I haven’t played as great to start the year on the West Coast. I played on TOUR for a few years now, been able to kind of tell where I play well and where I don’t, and build my schedule around that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tiger used to always do it; some of the best players in the game have always done it that way. And, yeah, this time of the year, I just play well, so I try to play a bunch. That’s why I played a bunch last year. After I won Zurich, I just kept riding it and was playing well in the majors, and I’m going to keep kind of doing the same thing.”

There are not many venues where Woods didn’t dominate. However, he failed to overcome the challenges of Riviera Country Club throughout his career. He finished as the runner-up twice in 1998 and 1999 when it was known as the Nissan Open. But his tally of 82 PGA Tour wins doesn’t include the prestigious trophy. The irony is that he has been hosting the event since 2020. The WM Phoenix Open also falls in this same category. However, Woods only appeared at TPC Scottsdale four times in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to Griffin, he failed to pose any threat on the field for four and a half months of the season. However, the 30-year-old found his stride with a T10 finish in the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He also got a third place in the Cadillac Championship.

However, the same can’t be said about his form last season. He got a few top-10 finishes in the American Express, the Mexico Open, and the Cognizant Classic. However, it wasn’t until the Zurich Classic that Griffin finally won a title. During the rest of the season, he ended up winning two more titles to take his total tally of PGA Tour career wins to three. So maybe there is some truth to his turning things around when he plays in certain parts of the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 22: Ben Griffin USA hits his tee shot on hole 4 during the second round of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship on August 22, 2025 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 22 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs – Tour Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2508221206

As logical as his explanation is, comparing his schedule to that of Tiger Woods’ is a bold claim. Then again, Ben Griffin has never been afraid to speak his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Griffin knows exactly how to silence the haters

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans win with Andrew Novak was a big career achievement for Ben Griffin. In fact, both players grabbed their first PGA Tour wins at TPC Louisiana that Sunday evening. However, the 30-year-old was met with a lot of criticism that suggested he could only win team competitions. So he had to prove everyone wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

About a month later, Griffin stepped on the Colonial Country Club. Playing against Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, & Co., he was already climbing a tall mountain in the event. But he beat the #1 and the rest of the field to ascend to the top. That was the perfect way to respond to all the criticism. But Griffin wasn’t done there.

Ben Griffin spelled it out for everyone during the post-win presser, “It’s not often as golfers out here on tour you get the chance to win and do win. I was very, very fortunate to have a great partner in Andrew Novak a few weeks ago at the Zurich Classic and get a win with him. Incredible experience. Yeah, it’s nice to I don’t want to say silence the haters, but there’s definitely some hate comments I got last night, and I used that as fuel today to get an individual win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffin earned the right to be called an individual PGA Tour champion that day. That was another example of him making a bold statement. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he makes any such surprising comparisons in the future.