PGA Tour Record-Breaker Endorses Tiger Woods’ Brand After Nike Terminated His Contract

It looks like Tommy Fleetwood might be close to signing a new apparel sponsor deal after cutting ties with Nike. And it might be with the brand of one of Nike’s biggest former ambassadors, Tiger Woods.

David Rumsey from Front Office Sports reported, “Another Sun Day Red logo on Tommy Fleetwood — this time a hoodie after rain and wind picked up at Sawgrass. Third different tournament he’s worn SDR during competition.”

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With the rain pouring in for 21 minutes during the first round of The PLAYERS Championship, Fleetwood was forced to wear a hoodie. To everyone’s surprise, the Englishman wore a Sun Day Red-branded apparel to deal with the cold weather.

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As reported, this was the third time he was seen wearing Sun Day Red gear on the golf course. The first time he was seen sporting the brand after leaving Nike was during the Genesis Invitational in February 2026. He wore it again in the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

This is the only brand Fleetwood has donned multiple times on the course since his split from Nike. Other than that, he has also geared up in Adidas, Malbon, and other apparel brands. He has also been seen wearing the tournament polos and sweaters from the Masters Tournament and the PLAYERS Championship.

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Even so, the 35-year-old hasn’t committed to a brand yet. There have been rumors of him considering Woods’ brand. But Fleetwood is yet to sign an official sponsor deal and become a brand ambassador for Sun Day Red.

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Speaking of rumors, the 2025 TOUR Championship winner is not the only one who is speculated to sign with the Big Cat’s apparel brand. One other big name might also join the lineup of ambassadors.

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Tiger Woods’ brand looking to expand their lineup of ambassadors with Tommy Fleetwood & another big name

The only name who represents Sunday Day Red at the moment, other than Tiger Woods, is Karl Vilips. The 24-year-old was handpicked by the Big Cat to be the first ambassador of the brand in February 2025. But recent reports suggest that Woods & Co. might be expanding their lineup of representatives.

Tommy Fleetwood certainly seems like a promising candidate. His win at the TOUR Championship, which was a record-breaking first PGA Tour win of his career, and popularity in golf makes him an ideal ambassador for the brand.

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The Englishman gets a lot of love and support in the United States, despite being an international golfer. That reflected in Pat McAfee’s attitude towards him when he admitted that he will only cheer for his failure during the Ryder Cup. After that, they will be “back on the Fleetwood train.”

Another prospect being considered for the role is Justin Thomas. A few weeks ago, the two-time major champion cut ties with his long-time sponsor, Greyson Clothier. Since then, there have been rumors of him opening doors to a deal with Woods’ Sun Day Red. Considering Thomas’ close friendship with Woods, it won’t be a big surprise if they shake hands to support the former’s career.