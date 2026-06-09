PGA Tour Releases Statement After Signing Major Deal With $2M Australian Event

After PIF’s withdrawal from LIV Golf, their survival plan is focusing on national opens around the world. In what appears to be a a direct counter, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are working to extend their relationship and cement its international footprint with their latest move.

As per PGA TOUR Communications, “The @PGATOUR is partnering with @GolfAust and the @DPWorldTour to help elevate the @AusOpenGolf. The agreement creates greater opportunities for TOUR members to compete internationally while strengthening one of golf’s premier national opens.”

The DP World Tour, the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, and the PGA Tour will co-sanction the event for three seasons in 2027, 2028, and 2029.

The Australian Open, played at the Kingston Heath Golf Club, has been a part of the DP World Tour schedule since 2022. But it has always been considered a premier event even before it joined the European calendar. Big names like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and even Jack Nicklaus have won the tournament in the past. So it certainly holds a prestigious history.

While the Genesis Scottish Open headlines the non-major partnerships between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, bringing the Australian Open into the fold will only tighten their bond. In a time when leagues are facing financial uncertainity, this collab only helps enhance a historic event. Interestingly, McIlroy has been trying to do the same since last year.

He has been committed to playing more national opens around the globe. In fact, the Northern Irishman was at the Australian Open and even took a trip to India last year for DP World Tour events in an attempt to grow golf. His involvement in the tournaments brought a lot of attention to the field. That also drew many fans to the course.

McIlroy’s efforts and LIV Golf’s success in South Korea, Australia, and South Africa seem to have finally opened the eyes of Brian Rolapp & Co. The Australian Open may be the first step, but it is a huge one for the PGA Tour. While the DP World Tour has always been involved with the event in some capacity, this is the first time the American Tour is actively participating in helping it grow.

It will be hugely beneficial for Golf Australia. Having the likes of Scottie Scheffler & Co. travel down under every year to play in an event would bring in a lot of tourism and viewership. So it’s not only good for the sport in the country, but it is also great for them financially.

However, the #1 might be a bit hesitant to fly so far for an event. Even if it is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. Unless it helps him practice for a major, as the Genesis Scottish Open does for the Open Championship, Scheffler might not be intrigued to compete in the Australian Open. He has specifically stated not wanting to play outside the United States often.

So Rory McIlroy will certainly be happy if the Australian Open is integrated into the PGA Tour schedule. That would fit perfectly into his schedule. But Brian Rolapp will have to find another way to attract Scottie Scheffler to the event. Either way, the $2 million tournament Down Under will certainly get a major boost now that it has shaken hands with the big leagues.