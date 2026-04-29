PGA Tour Restrictions Force Brooks Koepka to Make Last-Minute Changes to His Schedule

Brooks Koepka‘s Returning Member Program deal didn’t include any benefits. He had to accept severe penalties, wouldn’t get equity for five years, and make a $5 million donation to charity. However, one clause that probably would have hurt him most is that he would not receive an exemption from any Signature events. So Koepka is finding his own way to qualify for the tournaments.

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As Josh Carpenter from Sports Business Journal tweeted, “A nice get for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: Brooks Koepka will tee it up in the event next week (opposite the Truist Championship). Koepka is looking to qualify his way into the @PGATOUR ‘s remaining Signature tournaments. Currently 59th in the standings.”

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The Truist Championship itself is a Signature event. Interestingly, Koepka has played in the tournament once before. He was a part of the field back in 2018 when it was known as the Wells Fargo Championship. He finished at T42 on the leaderboard with a 1-over par.

However, the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic has never seen Koepka on the field. In fact, the tournament has only been in existence for the last two years. And during that time, the five-time major winner was in LIV Golf. So he never had the opportunity to play it.

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Interestingly, Koepka won’t be too far from home playing at Myrtle Beach. It’s about 650 miles away from his home in Palm Beach. Playing on the East Coast, he would be familiar with the grass and the weather as he takes on the challenge.

Thankfully, he isn’t playing the Signature event of the week. The 2026 Trust Championship will feature many big stars, including Rory McIlroy, who’s a regular in the $20 million tournament. To the dismay of the fans, Scottie Scheffler won’t be joining the field due to the schedule constraints. But that will still pose a strong challenge for Koepka.

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That said, Koepka has had a few troubles on and off the course already, and he has been in the headlines often.

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Brooks Koepka’s run-in with trouble news to the biggest headlines

Performing on the golf course is one thing. Not that Brooks Koepka is doing that well right now. He has had just one top-10 finish in 2026, a T-9 at the Cognizant Classic. Along the way, he has also found a fan leading to shocking injuries. That happened in the 2026 Zurich Classic after his drive found a fan’s leg.

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The situation wasn’t as bad as it seemed. The spectator confirmed that they were fine. However, the course officials did arrange for a medical cart as a precautionary measure.

Koepka did have a shot at making the 2026 RBC Heritage if there was a withdrawal. The 35-year-old was seen waiting under an umbrella at Harbour Town Golf Links for the doors to open. Unfortunately, that never happened as he didn’t make the field, and his trip was wasted in the end.

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Looking at Koepka’s struggles, he certainly needs a break now. Playing the alternate event, the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, will certainly provide him with that. And if he can win it, then qualification to the remaining Signature events for the rest of the season awaits him on the other side.