PGA Tour Rising Star Draws Jordan Spieth Comparisons With Wild Par Save at Players Championship

It seemed like Sahith Theegala was in deep trouble after he hit his drive way off target on the par-4 18th. By the time he reached the green, he was sitting quite a distance away from the hole with just one stroke to play. But the 28-year-old channeled his inner Jordan Spieth and saved a par while the master of the art was in his group, watching him closely.

As many reported, “Sahith Theegala making Spieth-like par saves playing in the same group as him.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yes, Spieth and Theegala are grouped together along with Rickie Fowler. The trio is having a ball together with the three-time major winner, showcasing some brilliant strokeplay. However, halfway through their round on the 18th hole, it was Theegala’s turn to prove that he can also keep up with the short game maestro.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his wayward drive, the one-time PGA Tour champion could only play the ball back to the fairway. The poor rough lay and blocked angle towards the cup made it challenging for him to aim for the green with his second shot. His third stroke helped him land the ball 52 feet away from the hole. With only one more stroke to play for par, Theegala needed to sink the ball if he didn’t want to lose a stroke.

That’s exactly what he did. He stunned everyone, including Spieth, after hitting an absolutely accurate putt. The ball didn’t even fall off the edge of the cup. It was hit dead center in the hole as it bounced off the flag before sinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone was excited to see Theegala make an excellent recovery as they started drawing comparisons between him and Spieth.

Sahith Theegala’s outstanding recovery makes fans compare him with Jordan Spieth

Going from an abysmal position to a par save seemed nearly impossible. For Sahith Theegala to pull that off was truly magnificent. But does that deserve a comparison with Jordan Spieth?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the TWLEGION fan community believes so, as they tweeted, “The new spieth?”

Spieth knows that he lacks in the driving department. In fact, he also admitted being envious of Ludvig Aberg because of it. Some would remember the final round of the 2017 Open Championship, where he messed up his tee shot on the 13th hole. He hit his drive nearly 100 yards off the fairway border. Yet, Spieth somehow recovered and managed to score a bogey. Theegala also pulled off something similar at TPC Sawgrass today. However, he managed to save par instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone else tried a bit of wordplay as they wrote, “Sapeith is something else.”

They have combined Theegala’s first name and Spieth’s last to create a scrambling monster. Their offspring would probably never score over par, even if their driving accuracy is 0%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan said, “Speith is gonna snatch that chain sooner rather than later.”

While Theegala did make an amazing recovery, it was Spieth who was in hot form during that phase. He had hit five birdies in a row to jump into the top-10. Theegala may have pulled off the magic for one hole, but the three-time major winner is still the master of the art.

One of the comments read, “Whoever decided to put Spieth and Theegala in the same grouping deserves a promotion. Both slice it into the woods and play the hole one under 😭.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, both Spieth and Theegala have nearly identical scrambling stats for the season. The former averages at 67.59% while the latter is at 67.95%. In fact, including Rickie Fowler, all three of them are ranked within the top-20 in scrambling on the PGA Tour this season.

Lastly, a fan stated, “I see Theegala is again doing that fun thing where he doesn’t hit any fairways or greens and produces some of most mystical short-game shots we’ve seen. Truly this generation’s Jordan Spieth (will we ever see the Spiethian ceiling out of him? Time will tell).”

Theegala may not be as adept in other parts of the game as Spieth. But his recovery game is still just as efficient. As he grows in the game, it will be interesting to see if the 28-year-old can achieve as much success as the three-time major champion.