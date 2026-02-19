PGA Tour Rookie Comes Clean About Smoking Cigarettes On the Course

Composition of silhouette of male golf player over landscape and blue sky with copy space. sport and competition concept digitally generated image. Copyright: xx 1451962

Composition of silhouette of male golf player over landscape and blue sky with copy space. sport and competition concept digitally generated image.

After receiving his membership through the DP World Tour, Dan Brown is playing in his rookie season on the PGA Tour this year. He has only made a handful of appearances so far and yet, the Englishman has already caught the attention of the community through his actions on the course.

Discussing his smoking habit in an episode of the Dan on Golf podcast, Brown told Dan Rapaport, “I probably started smoking when I was 20. It all stemmed from growing up going on night outs, and you sneak a couple of heaters (cigarettes) in when you’re having a drink.”

Like many teenagers, Brown picked up smoking while trying to keep up with his social life. As he admitted, cigarettes usually complemented alcohol. However, his tobacco indulgence didn’t stay limited to his nightlife. He now prefers doing it in broad daylight.

“It’s mainly when I’m golfing. I actually don’t smoke that much away from golf. It just gives me something to do when I’m bored walking in between shots.”

Brown confessed that what acted as a good pairing with drinks is not a habit on the fairway. Walking 300-odd yards after every drive can certainly be tedious. Especially when he wants to focus on keeping his mind clear and focusing on his goal. In such situations, he can’t afford to get bored just to reach the ball. However, things got out of hand when people started noticing it.

“It did go pretty viral at The Open, and there were a few videos knocking about last week in Phoenix.”

The 31-year-old was in the headlines during The Open 2024 when he was caught lighting up a stick at Royal Troon. The netizens forgot about it for a while before he refreshed their memories by recreating the scene at TPC Scottsdale a few days ago. A spectator also ended up borrowing a cigarette from the PGA Tour pro in Arizona.

Reuters Golf – The 152nd Open Championship – Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, Britain – July 19, 2024 England’s Daniel Brown watches his shot from the 6th fairway during the second round REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

His smoking habit is not the only surprising detail Brown discussed during the interview. Rapaport also learned something interesting about the PGA Tour pro’s team while trying to understand how he approaches the situation.

Dan Brown makes another surprising confession that explains why he continues to smoke

While delving deeper into the situation, Dan Rapaport inquired if Dan Brown’s trainers ever asked him to stop smoking to avoid health issues. That’s when the PGA Tour revealed something interesting.

“Believe it or not, I don’t actually work with a trainer. I’m not a big gym goer. That’s certainly not my routine (going to the gym). 8 o’clock tee time, right? Probably waking up at 5:45, coffee, rip a cig, breakfast.”

As Brown confirmed, he doesn’t have a trainer or follow a gym routine. Even during tournament days, he starts his day with a coffee and a smoke before breakfast. So far, that habit has helped him win two DP World Tour events and gain two top-10 finishes in the 9 PGA Tour appearances he has made so far.

Are we looking at the next John Daly? Maybe not in terms of skill, but Dan Brown’s approach to his professional golf career is definitely similar.