PGA Tour Rookie Moved to Tears After $720K Payday Over Major Family News

Back in the first week of March 2025, William Mouw was a strong contender in the Puerto Rico Open. He was in a great position at the end of Friday. However, a few of his peers played better on the weekend to push him out of contention. 4 months and 1 week later, it’s Mouw who propelled to the top of the leaderboard after being the underdog going into the final round. A 9-under 61 pushed the Californian 24 spots up the ranks, and he ended up winning his first PGA Tour title.

A teary-eyed Mouw dropped in for an interview after his win, as he was about how things would change now, as he has a lot of things going on in his life, as he and his wife, Hannah, are also expecting a daughter in September. Overwhelmed with emotions, Mouw could barely piece a few words together. When he finally spoke, he just said, “I’m just… I’m blessed,” reflecting on how fortunate he feels after having to deal with so much happiness at the same time.

After another short break trying to find the right words, the now one-time PGA Tour winner said, “I got a baby girl on the way. She’s due in September. So, this one is for her. This is special. I’m blessed.” The interviewer agreed with the emotional Mouw before asking him how his conversation with his father would go. Even though the 24-year-old has been coached by Michael Beard during his time at Pepperdine University, his father, Billy Mouw, has always been his primary coach throughout his life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s special. We’ve been there for each other our whole lives, and he has been my biggest supporter,” Mouw said, before looking at the camera and sending him a message, “That was for you, Dad. That was cool.” With his win, William brought three generations of the Mouw family into the picture, and he has only just begun his journey on the PGA Tour. With the outstanding performance he displayed on Championship Sunday, he definitely has the potential to win many more titles in his career.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having said that, how did William Mouw achieve the spectacular feat? Let’s run through his performance at Hurstbourne Country Club on Sunday to understand how he managed an emphatic 9-under par.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

William Mouw beats the odds to lift first career title

William Mouw started the fourth round placed at 25th position. He was 9 strokes away from where he eventually ended up. Up until that point, the California citizen had had a mediocre run in the ISCO Championship as he only managed a 1-under after 54 holes. Not many were expecting him to show up in the final round. However, Mouw was magnificent all throughout the day. He made 17 out of the 18 greens in regulation strokes.

Only in the final round, Mouw made a 147 feet and 3 inches of putts. But the one that would have given him the most confidence would have definitely been the first one, a 25-footer on the first hole. That kickstarted the round for him, and he never looked back. William Mouw ended up having a flawless round in the end and deserved to stand at the top of the mountain.