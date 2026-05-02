PGA Tour Scrambles as Weather Chaos Disrupts Final Round of Cadillac Championship

Things are not looking good for the final round of the 2026 Cadillac Championship. And we’re not only talking about the rest of the field that is chasing Cameron Young’s six-stroke lead. As the 28-year-old looks to win his third PGA Tour title, he might face some difficulty. That’s because the weather in the last round isn’t quite reliable. To solve it, the tournament officials have taken a vital decision.

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The final round of the Cadillac Championship will now feature threesomes off split tees from 7:30 to 9:40 a.m. The reports on AccuWeather confirm that there is nearly a 100% possibility of precipitation tomorrow. Trump National Doral could experience precipitation for about four hours. The forecast predicts 1.17 inches of rainfall and a 59% possibility of thunderstorms.

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It is quite a wise decision by the tournament officials to push things ahead quickly during the early hours of the morning. The weather forecast in the morning is far more favorable than it is later in the day. Most of the heavy rainfall is predicted to occur in the afternoon. The clouds are expected to calm down by the evening, giving enough time to conclude the tournament.

However, another factor that might come into play is the cloud cover in low light. The visibility level all day is also quite low. So pushing the play in the latter half of the day might also be risky. Low visibility and light aren’t the ideal situations to play golf in.

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What will happen if the weather isn’t favorable enough to complete the final round?

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What will be the outcome of the 2026 Cadillac Championship if the weather plays a spoilsport on Sunday?

With Cameron Young sitting at the top with a substantial lead against the field, there is little doubt about who might claim the title in the end. Things certainly can go either way, as we have most famously seen in the 2011 Masters Tournament. But the 28-year-old is well on his way to claiming his third PGA Tour win tomorrow.

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That said, if the weather does get too drastic for play to continue, then the tournament officials have the option to push it by a day or cancel the final round. If they can get a considerable amount of play completed on Sunday, then they wouldn’t mind extending the event to Monday. However, if little to no play is conducted on Sunday, then they might have to cancel the final round altogether.

That means the tournament will end after 54 holes. The last time that happened was at Pebble Beach in 2024. It saw Wyndham Clark win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title after shooting an emphatic 12-under 60 in the third round. Young’s win will require far less drastic measures but might be far more dominating considering the stroke difference against the field.