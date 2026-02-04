PGA Tour Split Into Two as Scottie Scheffler Confirms Stance on Patrick Reed’s Return

Not everyone is in favor of Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka‘s return to the PGA Tour. Some have raised their concerns about Brian Rolapp & Co. bending the rules to bring back the players. But there are others who have welcomed them back with open arms. And as per Scottie Scheffler‘s latest interview, he falls in the second category.

Joining the presser for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler told the reporters, “When you look at a lot of the discussions we’ve had and when you look at like what a lot of the fans are saying, I think people want the best people playing together again. So when it comes to great players like Brooks or Patrick Reed, Patrick Reed is a major champion, and I think Brooks Koepka has won five majors, so having those guys competing out here is great for the TOUR, great for the fans, and great for our sponsors.”

Koepka’s comeback had a huge impact on the dynamic between LIV Golf pros and the PGA Tour. There was a belief that Brian Rolapp & Co. were willing to open doors for the players should the opportunity arise. And Patrick Reed’s exit confirmed that as the PGA Tour masterfully handled his reinstatement as well. That aligns with what Scheffler hopes for the future of golf.

“I think the last few years — there is just been a lot of the noise, and so I think getting those guys back is another step towards us just being able to play golf again. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

The world #1 wants to compete with the best in golf regularly once again. Koepka and Reed’s return gives him hope that one day other big names will also follow the same path. Perhaps Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm will also be a part of the PGA Tour in the coming years. And that will only make the Tour more exciting for Scheffler.

Unfortunately, not everyone holds the same opinion as Mr. Inevitable.

Viktor Hovland is not as welcoming of the former LIV Golf stars as Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler may be excited to reunite with his peers on the PGA Tour. And he has a very good reason to be considering the increase in competition that he will enjoy. But Viktor Hovland doesn’t hold the same opinion.

Speaking of Koepka’s return, Hovland told the reporters, “I think it just makes the products, the fields better. However, it does kind of put the TOUR in a tricky position now.”

“You’ve said one thing for a long time, and now we’re changing things. What precedent are you setting then to the future players now if I can go to a rival tour, get paid, and now seemingly come back again without the biggest consequences? I don’t really have an opinion on that, to be honest. That’s something the TOUR has to figure out. I’m sure there is a lot of people not going to be super happy about that, but at the end of the day, I just want to compete against the best players in the world.”

The Norwegian swinger still seems uncertain about the impact of bringing back Koepka immediately. As he stated, allowing the former Smash GC captain to return months after he has earned millions with the rivals doesn’t sit well with him. There have been other pros who have followed the same path and are enduring the biggest consequences of waiting through the one-year suspension. So Hovland believes it wasn’t right for the Tour to allow Koepka a quick way in.