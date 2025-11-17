PGA Tour Star Breaks Silence After Losing Out on the $10M Playoff Event

Ever since winning the 2025 FedEx Open de France, Michael Kim has been focused on exploring the European circuit. His reason was simple: he liked the travel and the experiences that come with it, he told EssentiallySports at DPWIC. He has played three events in the DP World Tour since then. While he didn’t win, Kim still had a successful campaign. He tweeted a summary of his last tournament just a while ago.

Speaking about his efforts in the $10 million DP World Tour Championship 2025, he wrote, “Thoughts from DP Tour Champ: Had an awesome first day at -8. I hit my irons and wedges fantastically, and I realistically could have shot -10 or better if some more putts dropped.”

Kim had the best opening round in Dubai. His 8-under 64 helped him top the leaderboard by 1 stroke after the first round for the first time in his career. While he may have had regrets about not dropping a few more putts, his round was still absolutely flawless as he only scored pars and birdies all day long. However, if he had certainly been happier if he had managed to make the 4-foot putt on 4th, the easy 8-footer on 8th, the 8-foot putt on 16th, and the 9-foot putt on the 18th.

“But… golf 🤷🏻‍♂️. They re-pair after Thursday, and I was in the final group with Tommy. I was definitely a little nervous, but I honestly didn’t feel like the nerves were the reason I played so poorly. Had a driver plug in a bunker on the first hole (never seen that before) and couldn’t find my footing the entire day. Seemed like if I hit it close, I put it in such an awkward spot to putt from. I actually drove the ball the best on Friday, which is usually my weakest point. I hit some really bad short game shots, which cost me badly. It was still a great experience. I could have just stopped after the first day since I ended the week at -8 🤦🏻‍♂️”

Unlike Thursday, Kim’s short game was all over the place in round two. He was hitting terrible approach shots and couldn’t find the green consistently if his life depended on it. Self-admittedly and to his surprise, his only saving grace was that his driving had improved. That put him in better positions than he would have been otherwise. On Friday, he managed four bogeys, a double bogey, and only two birdies. That pushed him out of the picture from the top of the table. But he had other things he enjoyed during his trip there.

“Dubai is a really cool city. Like a mix of Las Vegas and NY. For a guy who likes big cities, it was great. People drive pretty crazy, but other than that, it was great. Lots of good food, the safari desert was super cool. ” Apart from playing golf, he seems to have also enjoyed traveling in Dubai. He had attached pictures of the Emirates Towers and himself riding a camel in his tweet. I certainly showed that he was making the most out of his time in the modern city. However, he soon jumped back to golf.

“I am the last person to blame my equipment, but I swear my 7i isn’t right… I hit some shots with it at Abu Dhabi and Dubai that went WAY left that I’m not used to seeing. Feel like it cost me at least 4 shots the last two weeks. Will do some investigating…” It may seem like he is complaining, but stats show that Kim’s 7-iron was a big problem. His approach shots were heavily affected by it at this event. His GIR dropped from the season’s average of 71.5% to 66.7%. That showed that he was struggling with his approach shots.

However, Michael Kim still had very few regrets to end the season: “It was an awesome way to end my year, and I’d love to do it again next year.” After grabbing a huge win in France and being able to remain consistent in other events, Kim certainly found better form in Europe. That would have boosted his morale and helped him prepare for the new season of golf.

Coming back to the dreadful round he had on Friday, Michael Kim didn’t shy away from poking fun at his own performance as well. Let’s see how he responded to an interesting message he received on social media.

Michael Kim enjoys a laugh after a bad round of golf in Dubai

For anyone who has followed the journey of Michael Kim on X, they would know that he is not someone who shies away from engaging with his followers. Even if that comes at his own expense. In fact, he was the one who revealed that he had never in his career held a first-round solo lead after the incredible performance on Thursday. But Friday wasn’t too kind to him. And he didn’t hold back on criticizing himself after receiving an odd message on his social media.

Sharing a screenshot from his inbox on X, Kim shared what the message read. It was from a reputed HR firm, and it said, “Hey! I’m Emily with Randstad. There’s a great work-from-home job with free training. Would you like to hear more?” Michael found the timing of the message to be perfect after he had just shot 4-over 76 on Friday. So he shared the screenshot with a caption, “They must have seen my round today and thought I might need a new job lol.”

That got many laughs from his followers. That includes the official account of DP World Tour, which left a “🤣” in its comment section. Totally hilarious self-burn, we would say. Hope Michael Kim continues to bring this attitude with him in the coming season as well.